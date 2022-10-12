‘Dawn of the Dead’ to ‘Train to Busan’: Watch the best zombie movies from around the world

Zombies have long been an inspiration for some of the best scary movies, and the allure of flesh-eating undead does not seem to perish with the topic finding relevance across countries. While horror is the most prominent genre associated with these films, makers of some of the best zombie movies have explored comedy, romance and action as well.

How did zombie films find prominence in pop culture?

The concept of zombies can be traced to 16th and 17th-century Haitian history. It was believed that slaves who took their own life were made undead as a punishment. In a darker twist to this myth, Haitians believed that voodoo priests used these undead corpses for free labour.

Present-day modern zombie flicks are quite different from the original flicks like Return of the Living Dead (1985) which started the trend of making such horror movies in this subgenre. The monsters shown in these films had all zombie-like traits but were simply referred to as human flesh-eaters.

These flicks show a post-apocalyptic version of reality that the masses have found relatable, especially with real-world issues like the COVID-19 pandemic. Bona fide entertainers, classics like Night of the Living Dead (1968) or cutting-edge action films like Dawn Of The Dead (2004), these movies have never failed to impress the audience.

Additionally, those who are not great fans of horror and gore but want to explore the zombie genre can always rely on zombie comedies like Shaun Of The Dead (2004) or the rib-tickling Japanese flick One Cut Of The Dead (2017). Meanwhile, fans of Korean zombie movies can watch Zombie On Sale (2019) directed by Lee Min-jae to kick-start the weekend with your brood.

Here are some of the best zombie movies to add to your watchlist

(Hero and Featured image credits: IMDb)