Brad Pitt eyeing retirement: “I consider myself on my last leg”

After entertaining the audience for over three decades with classic films and on-screen performances, Brad Pitt has started talking about retirement. The 58-year-old actor shared his future plans with GQ, and retrospected on his life during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Brad Pitt graced GQ’s latest cover, and during the interview on 22 June 2022, the Fight Club actor said, “I consider myself on my last leg.”

Here’s all we know about Brad Pitt announcing his retirement

The retirement announcement

Though Brad Pitt hasn’t confirmed any particular retirement date, he hinted at stepping down from acting. He is planning his future and what awaits him on the journey forward. After an illustrious acting career, which includes films like The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008), Moneyball (2011) and Mr and Mrs Smith (2005), Pitt feels, “This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

He revealed that the last two years have had a great impact on his mindset, and the COVID-19 lockdown has changed his perspective immensely. He further said, “I’m one of those creatures that speaks through art. I just want to always make. If I’m not making, I’m dying in some way.”

But fans need not be disheartened as there’s still a lot of Brad Pitt yet to arrive on the silver screen. He will be seen in David Leitch’s 2022 action blockbuster Bullet Train, starring Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. It is slated for a 5 August release. Pitt also stars in Damien Chazelle’s Christmas release, Babylon, starring Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire as well.

Personal life and low-grade depression

During the interview, Pitt also spoke about how he came to terms with having ‘low-grade depression’ over the last couple of years. He said, “I think joy’s been a newer discovery, later in life. I was always moving with the currents, drifting in a way, and onto the next.” He added, “I think I spent years with a low-grade depression, and it’s not until coming to terms with that, trying to embrace all sides of self—the beauty and the ugly—that I’ve been able to catch those moments of joy.”

In his personal life, Pitt is engaged in a legal battle with his former wife Angelina Jolie, with whom he has six children. Brad sued her for selling shares in the wine business they owned together.

Awards and offscreen work

In 2020, Pitt won his first Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actor in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In 2014, he bagged an Oscar as the producer for 12 Years a Slave, as the movie won the Best Picture award.

Pitt has turned his focus to things behind the camera lately. He is currently the CEO of production house Plan B Entertainment. The company has a number of acclaimed films under its banner like Moonlight (2016), Minari (2020) and the newly released remake of Father of the Bride (2022). Netflix’s upcoming projects — Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, and Women Talking, starring Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley — are also helmed by the company.

