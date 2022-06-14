BTS performs ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ live with Anderson .Paak

BTS celebrated their ninth anniversary on 13 June with a live performance of their latest song, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”, accompanied by a special guest — American rapper Anderson .Paak.

The ‘Proof Live’ celebration featured the seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and V — presenting the song while coolly sitting on chairs encircled by a dolly track.

Also, sporting a bowl haircut, Silk Sonic’s Anderson .Paak, an eight-time Grammy Award winner, slipped behind the drums, while a small chorus joined BTS with vocals.

More about Proof live performance by BTS and Anderson .Paak

Back in the desert

The live performance stage was set in the Nevada desert. The setting shared parallels with the song’s official video, which was released on 10 June.

“Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” is one of the three new tracks of the anthology album Proof. The other two being “Run BTS” and “For Youth.”

A longer version of the performance showed each of the BTS members exchanging hugs with Anderson .Paak. They were also seen sharing their thoughts on music, their journey and the album.

Besides “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”, BTS also performed “Born Singer” and “For Youth.”

Proof sets records

Proof sold over two million copies on the day of its release. All of its tracks debuted in top rankings on Spotify’s daily Global Top 200 chart. Among these, “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” created a record high of #3 with 7,178,605 streams on the first day itself.

The song’s performance on the chart broke BTS’ own record for the highest first-day streams by any Korean-language song released on Spotify. It was held previously by “My Universe”, a song BTS performed with Coldplay, which was streamed around 6.7 million times on the first day of its release.

The other two new tracks, “Run BTS” and “For Youth”, entered chart at #6 and #11, respectively.

Proof comprises three CDs. The first of these has 19 songs, 17 of which are past hits by BTS. “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” is the 19th song on the first CD.

(Main image: BTS_official/@bts_bighit/Twitter; Featured image: Geffen Records/@GeffenRecords/Twitter)