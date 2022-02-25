BTS wins IFPI Global Recording Artist Of The Year, ‘Dynamite’ sets record

Acclaimed K-pop act BTS created history on 24 February when they were named the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year for the second year in a row.

In a post, IFPI announced that the seven-member boy band has secured the No.1 position on the 2021 IFPI Global Artist Chart. BTS is followed by Taylor Swift, Adele, Drake, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, SEVENTEEN, and Olivia Rodrigo in the order completing the top 10.

BTS continues setting records

First musical act to score consecutive wins

According to reports, BTS is the first musical act to win the coveted honour consecutively.

This is the moment @BTS_twt’s RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook received their trophy for this year’s #IFPIGlobalArtistChart, officially the winners of 2021’s IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award! 🏆✨ pic.twitter.com/s8EiFvcy8P — IFPI (@IFPI_org) February 24, 2022

IFPI stands for International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), a non-profit which represents the interests of the recording industry on a worldwide scale. The Global Recording Artist of the Year is its annual award recognising a musician or music group’s overall popularity over the course of a year across formats, including digital and physical, besides body of work.

BTS created history in 2021 when it became the first Asian act to win the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award.

“Dynamite” reaches milestone on YouTube

On the same day, BTS touched another milestone in their storied career when their hit song “Dynamite” crossed 1.4 billion views on YouTube.

The song was released on 21 August 2020 and took just over one year, six months and three days to create the record. It has also received over 32 million likes. This makes “Dynamite” the fastest K-pop music video by a band to reach the 1.4-billion mark. The previous record was held by BLACKPINK’s “DDU-DU DDU-DU”, which took over two years to do so.

“Dynamite” is not the only song by BTS to reach the landmark; its songs “DNA” and “Boy With Luv” have also garnered over 1.4 billion views.

Meanwhile, fans of BTS will be able to see the seven members perform live in Seoul in March followed by Las Vegas in April and the Grammy Awards as part of their ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ tour.

Main and featured image credits: IFPI/@IFPI_org/Twitter. The story first appeared on August Man Malaysia