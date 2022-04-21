Pop-up store of K-pop bands BTS and Seventeen comes to KL

Fans of K-pop boybands BTS and Seventeen – or rather the ARMY and CARAT – will be thrilled to know that an ‘In the Soop’ themed pop-up store will soon be opening at 1 Utama Shopping Centre, Petaling Jaya from 29 April to 28 August 2022.

The shopping centre gave fans a glimpse of the pop-up store and made the announcement via TikTok. Organiser ‘morningkall’ also posted an announcement on Instagram.

Everything we know about BTS and Seventeen’s In the Soop pop-up store in KL:

‘In the Soop’ is a reality series with versions starring both boybands. At the pop-up store, fans will be able to get their hands on loungewear, plushies, blankets, stationeries, apparel, and more inspired by the series. Fans can expect to purchase merchandise in pastel and neutral colours as seen on the official merchandise website.

The pop-up store is currently in Singapore until 8 May, where fans can also take photos with In The Soop’s blob-shaped mascot SOOPY. Malaysian fans can expect to see similar themes at the pop-up store on 29 April.

The organiser morningkall also posted a list of SOPs to follow when the pop-up store opens. These include:

Visitors must be fully vaccinated, or have a ‘Low Risk’ status on MySejahtera

Those under 12 years old must be accompanied by a fully-vaccinated parent or guardian

Visitors must wear a face mask at all times

Number of visitors inside the pop-up store will be limited at one time, with a virtual queue system enforced

No food, drinks or pets allowed inside the pop-up store

