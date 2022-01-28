BTS tops the list of most-mentioned K-pop artists in the world 2021 on Twitter

Considering the love that K-pop bands have been receiving worldwide, it is not a surprise that there were a record-breaking 7.8 billion tweets made in the year 2021 that were related to K-pop bands. Twitter released its Round-Up data list, on 26 January 2022, revealing the Top 20 countries with the most K-pop related tweets, Top 20 countries with the most K-pop fans, Top 20 Most-mentioned K-Pop Artists in the World and Rising K-POP Artist TOP 10, for 2021.

BTS tops the list of most tweeted about K-pop bands in 2021

According to this list, in the year 2021, there were 7.8 billion tweets about K-pop bands which was a hike of 16 percent from the year 2020 that witnessed 6.7 billion tweets.

Out of these, the band that was most tweeted about was the boy band BTS. The live concert that BTS did last year was one of the major reasons that the band took the number 1 spot. The four-day BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE concert that was held in Los Angeles, California, resulted in more than 68 million tweets about the boy band from around the world.

Other bands on the list

Other bands that made it to the top 20 most tweeted bands cut were – NCT, Enhyphen, EXO, BLACKPINK, Tomorrow x Together, Treasure, Seventeen, ATEEZ, Stray Kids, Twice, GOT7, The Boyz, Aespa, iKON, Itzy, ASTRO, Monsta X, Red Velvet and SHINee.

NCT maintained its position on number two from the year 2020. Enhyphen, which is currently placed at the third position, was in the 2020 ‘Rising K-pop artist’ list. Similarly, Stray Kids and Itzy also made it to the most tweeted about list from the ‘Rising K-pop artist’ list.

Countries with the most K-pop fans

The list also revealed the countries that had the most number of K-pop fans and Indonesia was at the top of the list with the most number of tweets about K-pop bands. Japan came in at the second position. Other countries that were on the list include – Philippines, Korea, United States of America, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, India, Malaysia, Turkey, Argentina, Vietnam, Peru, Columbia, Chile, Canada, France, Singapore, Ecuador, respectively.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Credit: bts.bighitofficial/Instagram)

