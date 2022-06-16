5 cafes and eateries that inspired some of the world’s greatest books

Cafes are more than places to have a libation and socialise, they have been the birthplace of major iconic cultural works. Case in point: here are five cafes and eateries that inspired some of the world’s greatest works, from Harry Potter to Café Terrace at Night.

Cafes and eateries are often the workplaces of many budding writers and musicians, long before they became household names.

JK Rowling penned Harry Potter in Edinburgh’s Elephant House, Hemingway wrote A Movable Feast at Paris’ Closerie des Lilas, while inspiration for international hit Garota de Ipanema (The Girl From Ipanema) came from a Brazilian girl passing by a Rio de Janeiro bar leading to the beach.

5 cafes and eateries that inspired some of the world’s greatest works

The Elephant House: Harry Potter, by JK Rowling

Without the Elephant House pub in Edinburgh, Scotland, the Harry Potter saga may not have seen the light of day. Most of the early novels of the saga were penned in this Scottish pub with a red facade. JK Rowling sat in the backroom overlooking the Edinburgh castle, drafting the characters and the whole universe that became an international blockbuster when first published in 1997.

Closerie des Lilas: A Movable Feast, by Ernest Hemingway

This autobiographical tale by Ernest Hemingway came out after the writer’s death. The novel narrates the first few years that Hemingway spent in Paris during the 1920s. It offers readers a trip through the City of Lights and its most iconic neighborhoods from rue Mouffetard, to Brasserie Lipp and the Les Deux Magots café in Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

But it’s in the Montparnasse neighborhood that Ernest Hemingway actually wrote A Movable Feast at Closerie des Lilas, a café-restaurant where painters like Renoir and Monet gathered in the mid 19th century. On a side note, Closerie des Lilas is also where F. Scott Fitzgerald asked Hemingway to read The Great Gatsby before publication.

Café de Flore: Being and Nothingness, by Jean-Paul Sartre

If Parisian Café de Flore had been shut down, would French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre have produced all of his iconic texts? In an upper room of this historic Saint-Germain-des-Prés café, the French writer outlined drafts of Being and Nothingness, published in 1943. Not far from Sartre, at a table that faced him, his partner Simone de Beauvoir drafted what would go on to become her first hit novel, She Came to Stay.

Place du Forum: Café Terrace at Night, by Vincent Van Gogh

It’s a must-see for every tourist visiting Arles in the south of France. Located on the Place du Forum, just next to Nord Pinus hotel, Van Gogh made this cafe immortal in 1888. At the time, it was called “The Terrace.” The Dutch painter set his easel on the northeastern corner of the Place du Forum and depicted the warm end-of-summer atmosphere of this welcoming French café-restaurant.

Veloso: Garota de Ipanema, by Antonio Carlos Jobim and Vinicius de Moraes

The most well-known bossa nova tune was written in 1962 in a Rio de Janeiro café called Veloso. Music composer Antonio Carlos Jobim and poet Vinicius de Moraes regularly met there. They both drew inspiration from a young Brazilian woman who used to pass by the bar’s terrace.

Garota de Ipanema became an international hit thanks to Stan Getz and Joao Gilberto’s adaptation in English two years later. “The Girl from Ipanema,” sung by Astrud Gilberto, is one of the most played songs worldwide, and the legend started in a carioca bar.

This article was published via AFP Relaxnews.