CASETiFY collaborates with BTS for ‘Permission To Dance’ accessories

Lifestyle accessories brand, CASETiFY has teamed up with Korean boy band BTS for a line of tech products based on the band’s hit track “Permission to Dance.”

This is the fifth time that CASETiFY has partnered with the K-pop music sensation.

With an array of accessories to jazz up your tech gadgets and work essentials, the collection is sure to make BTS ARMY rejoice. Slated to release on 26 July 2022 on CASETiFY’s website, priority access holders can lay their hands on these the previous day.

Here’s more on the CASETiFY x BTS collection

What are the available products

Announced on 13 July 2022, the collection comprises a host of amazing tech accessories in bright pop colours like red, orange, purple, blue and green.

Elements from “Permission to Dance” lyrics and music video feature on some of the Hong Kong and Los Angeles-based brand’s best-selling products like Impact and Ultra Impact cases, Mirror cases and the new Impact Crush case series.

BTS’ purple balloon is to feature on CASETiFy’s ultra-soft violet pillow phone case too. A major highlight of this collection is a special-edition bead strap. It has the BTS logo and “Permission to Dance” charms in orange colour.

Not just these, cases for AirPods, Apple Watch bands, Macbook chargers, Magsafe wallets and Airtag cases are also there. An array of stickers also makes the collection quite a vibrant one.

Reaction to the collection

The team at CASETiFY is quite optimistic and excited about this new line of products. According to a Billboard report, CASETiFY founder and CEO Wes Ng said, “We could not be more excited to continue our tech accessories with BTS. The fifth instalment of our collaboration series brings shoppers an all new capsule inspired by their song ‘Permission to Dance,’ serving as an everyday reminder to radiate love and positivity.”

Click here to join the waitlist.

(Main image credit: CASETiFY; Featured image credit :BTS_official/ @bts_bighit/ Twitter)