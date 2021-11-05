Should you be visiting Dadi Cinema at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur?

Movie-goers, Dadi Cinema, is where you need to watch your next film.

The future is looking brighter for the entertainment industry. With cinemas opening their doors again, it’s a great feeling to treat yourself to a movie you’ve been dying to watch. Plus, who doesn’t miss the sweet whiff of popcorn? If you don’t already know, Pavilion KL is home to the latest cinema joint in town, Dadi Cinema, with a second outlet located in Da Men USJ.

Luckily for us, we managed a sneak peek of the new establishment at Pavilion KL before the launch on November 1.

What to know about Dadi Cinema?

Originated from China, Dadi Cinema is a subsidiary of Dadi Media with various platforms under the company’s wings — Dadi Film, Dadi Movie, Dadi Cinema Group, Wow Dadi and ShiDai. As China’s second-largest theatre chain, the arrival of this cinematic experience came at the right time with the lockdown lifted.

Even in the regular movie halls, you will discover that each seat is designed to offer comfort with a reclining function and USB port. For an unforgettable date night, we suggest booking the Star-Max Hall. The first of its kind in Malaysia, this galactic-themed hall feels as though you are watching a movie under a starry night sky. Look up, and you might catch stunning LED strips resembling a shooting star. Apart from that, an advanced laser projector delivers the best visual projection, while the Dolby Atmos sound system enhances the audio experience.

Dadi Cinema is family-friendly

Lil Star Hall

Lil Star Playland

Here’s a treat for kids. Book a movie at the Lil Star Hall for the family-friendly environment and adorable animal imagery – bears, cats and frogs. As little ones watch their film, they can roam and have a dose of fun at the mini-play area. Regular adult-sized seats are available for parents too. If you arrive early, take the kids to the indoor playground at the Lil Star Playland.

What’s good to munch?

Besides staples such as caramel popcorn, the menu offers other sweet indulgence from soft-serve ice cream and burnt cheesecake to chouchous and chouquettes. In the savoury department, you will find hot dogs, sausages, nachos and nuggets to munch. Coffee is available too.

Live the VIP life









Book the Star+ Hall (RM57) for the ultimate VIP experience. Before screening, hang out in the lounge while enjoying the free flow concessions. For further indulgence, unwind and enjoy the leatherette recliner cabin seat – inspired by business class seats. In the Star+ Hall, each seat comes with a USB port and a wireless charging pad. To order more snacks and refreshments, all you have to do is press the service call button.

Is it worth the hype?

Yes. With prices ranging from RM25, we can say it’s worth paying for.

Check out the website here.

All images credit: Dadi Cinema