Daiyan Trisha’s latest single ‘Penat’ is an emotional release you never knew you needed

In the thick of the pandemic, Daiyan Trisha empathises with all Malaysians who are going through a rough and tough time — proving that it’s okay to be vulnerable — through her self-written song ‘Penat’.

Singer-songwriter, actor and TV host Daiyan Trisha has just released her latest single titled ‘Penat’ over the weekend and it is everything you and I are or have been experiencing since early 2020.

Disappointment. Frustration. Loneliness. Heartbroken. Lost.

While Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger” teaches us about self love and perseverance because what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, Daiyan’s “Penat” is the act of letting everything out and expressing what you feel with no attempt to hide, even when you’re at your lowest and most vulnerable.

‘Penat’ is written based on her recent breakup and how it feels to be heartbroken in the thick of the pandemic. Daiyan confides that she had her heart crushed but she turned the pain into inspiration for her latest single.

The song simply expresses that tiredness — being sick of everything that you couldn’t care less anymore. “It’s a song about being heartbroken. The excruciating pain of having your trust betrayed and being in the absence of love. The endless waiting for things to change. The heavy weight of intense hopelessness. I hope you like it and I’m sorry if you can relate,” she adds

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter and actor also admits that the looming pandemic and the lockdown have also pushed her to a corner, saying: “I was not in a good place emotionally and mentally. And the stress from the current situation didn’t help either.”

“I wrote this song about a month ago, and it’s one of the hardest songs I’ve ever written. Although it took me a mere hour to finish writing it, I was really hard to control the tears,” she shares. “But it is not just a song about a breakup… it is more that that.”

While the song is based on her sorrows and written at her lowest, Daiyan opines that ‘Penat’ is a song that everyone can relate to especially during the current Covid-19 situation. Listen to the lyrics — every line enwreathed with emotions — and it will take you somewhere, revisiting a tough time you’ve had during the lockdown. A breakup or divorce? Losing a loved one? Near-death experience? Depression and anxiety? Or all things negative that floods the internet?

Do you feel penat?

“By now, everyone is tired and we express our frustrations on social media. We so over with everything we see. The word ‘penat’ is more than just a heartbreak, but is synonymous to many things that we are feeling right now,” Daiyan explains.

The song is metaphoric. It is one that Malaysians can relate to and at the same pressing on the importance to reach out and confide. The song nudges us to not bottle up the emotions, and it is okay to feel vulnerable even when you have nothing left.

Daiyan concludes: “I hope this song brings comfort to know that all of us are feeling the same thing too. Hopefully, it will give you the strength to hold on until things get better.”