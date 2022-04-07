Abhishek Bachchan’s new movie ‘Dasvi’ is hitting Netflix today

Dasvi is a story of a strong-headed politician’s unwavering spirit to clear middle school examinations. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, the movie is set to release on April 7 on Netflix, and it already looks like an entertaining hit.

Apart from Bachchan junior gracing the big screens after a break, we are fascinated by Dasvi as it’s based on true events. The movie is loosely based on the life of an Indian politician who decided to sit for his 10th board exams in jail.

What is Dasvi‘s real story?

The movie is based on former Chief Minister of Haryana, Om Prakash Chautala, who was found guilty of a scam and served his sentence at Tihar jail. During this period, he, 82 at the time, passed his Class X exam while serving a prison sentence, fed up with his tag as an ‘illiterate politician’.

Chautala was elected as the Chief Minister of Haryana four times, with three short terms from December 2, 1989, to May 22, 1990, as a member of Janata Dal, from July 12, 1990, to July 17, 1990, for Janata Dal again; and from March 22, 1991, to April 5, 1991, for Samajwadi Janata Party. His only full term as Chief Minister was from July 24, 1999, to March 4, 2005, for Indian National Lok Dal.

In 2013, Chautala, his elder son Ajay Chautala (the father of Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala), and 53 others were convicted in the JBT scam case and were sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment for corruption.

In 2017, while he was still serving his sentence, he appeared for his Class X Boards exams from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) at the exam centre set up for inmates at Tihar Jail. He appeared for social sciences, science and technology, Hindi, Indian culture and heritage and business studies exams in Hindi.

Securing 267 marks out of 500, he passed with the second division (53.4%), and he was 82 years old at the time!

Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of Chautala, the corrupt politician in this film.

Dasvi cast and more

Abhishek Bachchan as Ganga Ram Chaudhary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Playing the protagonist in this social drama is Abhishek Bachchan, who’s riding high on the success of his career reboot, with one powerful performance after another. Bachchan plays the corrupt politician here, who completes his basic education while serving his sentence in jail.

Nimrat Kaur as Bimla Devi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Nimrat Kaur plays Chaudhary’s wife in the film, who takes over his title and responsibilities as the CM after he goes to jail. Tasting this newfound power, she likes it so much that she plans on keeping her title and even plots to not let her husband come out of jail.

Yami Gautam as Jyoti Deswal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Jyoti Deswal is a strict, no-nonsense IAS officer who takes her job very seriously and gives Chaudhary a hard time in jail. Yami Gautam is currently filming for OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, along with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.

Dasvi also stars Arun Kushwaha, Shivankit Singh Parihar, and others.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram. The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India