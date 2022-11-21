HBO renews ‘The White Lotus’ for season 3

Less than a month after it started airing the second season of the anthology series, HBO has now renewed The White Lotus for a third season.

Season 2 of creator Mike White’s acclaimed series began streaming on the network on 30 October 2022. Three episodes of the seven have been aired so far.

More about The White Lotus season 3

A new resort and possible new cast

According to reports, the third season of the show will have a new set of guests in a different White Lotus resort.

The White Lotus season 1 was set in Hawaii, the US. The second season is set in Sicily, Italy. However, it is not clear which new international destination will the third season take fans to.

Only Jennifer Coolidge’s character Tanya has been consistent in the two seasons. The character’s appearance in the third season is still unclear.

Apart from Coolidge, season 2 cast includes Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Meghann Fahy and Haley Lu Richardson.

What Mike White and network say

“There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO and there’s no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team. I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus,” White said in a statement.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films, praised White for orchestrating “one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows.”

“And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision,” added Orsi.

Series has won numerous accolades

The first season of the show dropped in July 2021. It earned 20 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and was the most successful show with 10 wins, including awards in all five major categories of the Limited or Anthology Series section.

HBO said that the first episode of season 2 has been watched by over 7.6 million viewers.

“Last week the series hit an all-time weekly high, ranking as the #1 title overall on HBO Max,” the network said.

(Main image: © FabioLovino/IMDb; Featured image: IMDb)