Here is a list of movies to look forward to in January & February 2022

From Tom Holland’s debut as treasure hunter Nathan Drake in Uncharted to Death on the Nile, here’s a list of movies releasing in January/February 2022.

If you’re looking for a quick escape from reality, a trip to the movie theatres will do some good for the soul. Fans of the popular video game Uncharted will be thrilled to discover the life of a younger Nathan Drake in this prequel film before meeting his partner in crime, Sully. Check out Halle Berry in Moonfall and Jason Statham in Wrath of Man for jam-packed action and suspense. Witness the return of Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette in Scream as they try to stop the Ghostface murderer once and for all.

Here is a list of movies to tune in to this January & February 2022:

Scream

Out now in cinemas

Fans of the original 1996 thriller Scream will love what the new film offers. Set 25 years after the brutal killing spree in Woodsboro, Scream is taking us back to where it all started. This time, a new Ghostface mask killer is terrorising the quiet town by targeting a group of teenagers. The original trio Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) and Dewey Wiley (David Arquette) will make their highly anticipated return as they try to stop Ghostface.

Moonfall

Premiering on 4 February 2022

Moonfall will take us to the edge of our seats. When a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling towards Earth, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (played by Halle Berry) is determined she has the key to save humanity. However, only two people believe her: astronaut Brian Harper (played by Patrick Wilson) and conspiracy theorist K.C Houseman (played by John Bradley). As the trio embarks on a mission to save humankind, they later uncover the truth that the Moon is not what we’ve always imagined. Can they save planet Earth in time?

Death on the Nile

Premiering on 11 February 2022

Are you ready to guess the murderer? If you love Murder on the Orient Express, then you’re going to adore detective Hercule Poirot’s return in Death on the Nile. The film features star-studded names such as Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer and more. When Hercule Poirot’s vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a crime-solving case, Poirot’s makes it his mission to investigate the murder of a passenger on board.

Uncharted

Premiering on 11 February 2022

This year, Uncharted takes the famed video game series to the big screen. Inspired by the iconic video game, Tom Holland stars as the young treasure hunter Nathan Drake. This prequel follows Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) and Nathan Drake’s encounter in this jam-packed adventure. As they embark on a journey to find the greatest hidden treasure, Nathan tracks mysterious clues that lead to his long-lost brother, Sam.

Kongsi Raya

Premiering on 3 February 2022

When Jack and Sharifah confess their love to each other, the couple is determined to break the cultural differences between the family as both fathers disapprove of their relationship. Instead, their fathers turn rivals by challenging each other in a televised cooking competition. Can Jack and Sharifah soften their dad’s hearts before the match?

Wrath of Man

Premiering on 20 January 2022

Starring Jason Statham, Wrath of Man focuses on H, a mysterious yet highly-skilled man who applied for a security guard position at a cash moving truck company. When he surprises his co-workers with his precision skills during a heist, it is clear that H is unlike any ordinary person. We later discover that H is on a quest to find the men responsible for the death of his loved one.

Breakout Brothers 2

Premiering on 20 January 2022

Following their breakout and recapture in the first film, the Breakout Brothers 2 focuses on Big Roller (Patrick Tam), Mak Kin-tin (Adam Park), Scar (Justin Cheung) and Chan Ho-ching (Louis Cheung) enjoying their fuss-free life in prison. When young and famed entrepreneur Ho Chun (played by Ron Ng) is sent to jail, he offers the gang money for assisting him in breaking out. However, the gang objects to the plan by wanting to serve their sentence. Not satisfied with their rejection, Ho Chun uses other methods to force Big Roller and the team to accept his offer.