The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. And so it goes for August 2021 horoscope.

The following are divinely guided messages from The Universe through the medium of the Tarot. Though divided through the twelve signs of the zodiac, the message is highly personalised for you. The same force that guided me to pull the cards is the very same force that’s guiding you to read the message. I encourage you to keep an open heart and an open mind – that way, you’ll be more receptive to magic, and find the guidance you need for the fortnight.

For those who aren’t familiar with their astrological chart, I would suggest reading the passage pertaining to their Sun Sign – i.e. the zodiac sign that the Sun was passing through at the time of your birth. For example, if you were born on August 19th, the Sun was passing through the sign of Leo. Thus, you would find your divinely guided message under Leo.

For those who are familiar with their astrological chart, I would suggest reading the passage pertaining to their Sun Sign, their Moon Sign, and their Rising Sign – also known as the Ascendant or the ‘Lagna’. The combined message will be all the more powerful for your journey.

The drastically dramatic times we’re experiencing on earth is a reflection of the drastically dramatic times in the heavens above. The cosmos is undergoing a major energetic shift and its effects are rippling over to our lives. However, this is all part of a great divine plan that is essential in our evolution. We may not see it now, but soon it will all make sense.

Jupiter and Saturn still continue on their retrograde path, affecting our collective Dharma and Karma. However, the moon takes a beautiful journey – enabling us as a collective to come to new realisations in this fortnight of August, that brings with it the blessings of the Muharram, as well as, our nation’s Independence Day. The stars in the heavens above have beautiful messages for us that are delivered lovingly through the magic of the Tarot.

Read your Horoscope for August 2021 —

Aries August 2021 Horoscope

Allow your heart chakra to expand by celebrating and having fun with friends and family – especially those whom you haven’t met in the longest time (make sure you’re all fully vaccinated tho). This is a time for joy and merriment, and allow yourself to let loose and have fun.

This is also a beautiful time to form new bonds of love and friendship while strengthening old existing ones as well. Remember, your heart has an infinite amount of space for love – thus it can never really run out. Where needed, do forgive the past, and kiss and makeup when needed.

Taurus August 2021 Horoscope

Stand your ground and stay strong, for this fortnight will call upon you to protect and defend not just what is rightfully yours, but also your own self on a mind-body-spirit level. The key to remember is that not to take this personally. These are important lessons, so try to have fun while learning.

Think of it like quicksand. The more we struggle and stress, the deeper we sink and harder it is to escape. The more we remain calm and focus on our breaths, we stop sinking, and we can easily save ourselves. Mindfulness will really help. Do accept all the external help you can get.

Gemini August 2021 Horoscope

Life wants you to move forward, but your scattered energies will only pull you in opposing directions, causing you to remain stagnant where you currently are – leading to even pleasant situations becoming all the more toxic. Let go of the need to control and just surrender.

Yes, it is scary to do so, but it’s so important to trust that ‘The Universe’ has your back and it will protect you. Instead of spending your energy obsessing over the pitfalls ahead and distractions around you – just breathe and calmly allow yourself to flow through life. You’re cared for.

Cancer August 2021 Horoscope

The best way to take charge of where your life is going is to stay true to your true authentic self. Rather than waste energy trying to control the world around you – only to be disappointed at the end – just be. Just allow yourself to be. Things will magically shape up accordingly.

The more we allow ourselves to that be, we become more secure within ourselves. When secure, we know that we can trust ‘The Universe’. When we give that trust, we just have to calmly be – and life moves for us – taking us from one success to another. We’ll just have to flow with life.

Leo August 2021 Horoscope

Open yourself to the new. Allow yourself to be receptive to new thoughts, ideas, inspirations, and especially for those who are single – new love. There are so many new things waiting for you to experience them with an open mind and an open heart – allow yourself the freedom to do so.

To enjoy and appreciate all the new blessings we are about to receive, it’s so important that we cleanse ourselves of all that’s holding us back. All toxic and limiting thoughts, beliefs, habits, and perhaps even relationships – they don’t belong in our energy space. Let them go and accept the new.

Virgo August 2021 Horoscope

It’s so important that you understand that everything you need to be happy and fulfilled is all within you. Instead of looking for it outside and seeking external validation – look within – as deep as possible – and give yourself your own validation! How we see ourselves is more powerful than how others do so.

Remember that only you have the power to feel good about yourself, and only you have the power to harm yourself. Others will treat you only the way you’ve given them the permission to do so. Take back your power, and value your worth. When you do so, the world will see it and love it.

Libra August 2021 Horoscope

The temptation to live in the spiralling fantasies of ‘what if?’ may be incredibly strong. However, understand that there are greater forces in the Universe that have propelled you on the path you’re currently on. Focusing on the ‘what if’ will only blind you to the blessings ahead.

Always remember that you are a powerful individual with the means to create miracles. Hence, please stop obsessing on past choices or dwelling on wistful hypotheticals of different outcomes. It won’t get you anywhere. It might just delay success even more. Focus on the now. Appreciate it lovingly.

Scorpio August 2021 Horoscope

Allow yourself to detach yourself from all things you’re passionately pursuing. It’s hard, but try doing it for a minute. Once done, carefully observe how is this pursuit affecting you on a mind, body, spirit level? Is it really worth pursuing if your physical, mental, and emotional health is being compromised?

Yes, sacrifices are important in order to reach goals – but are the goals really worth it? Are the sacrifices really worth it? This is why it’s so important to detach – because doing so will enable you to clearly see the bigger picture. Gaining this clarity can perhaps be the thing that leads you to great success.

Sagittarius August 2021 Horoscope

Fairness and equity are your mottos this fortnight. This is the time to let go of all personal prejudices, as well as, all biases, and see things for what they really are. This is the time to find the courage to not only see the unfiltered truth – but also have the strength to accept it with love.

When important decisions are being made, make sure that beyond your own benefit, you see that the other party(s) involved benefit as well. This is the time to make healthy compromises so that everyone’s a winner at the end. Refusing to do so will only create more chaos. Choose wisely.

Capricorn August 2021 Horoscope

This is a powerful time for you to start working on healing the wounds that run deep within your heart. You’ve carried them long enough. They’ve helped you all that they could – but now they’re becoming toxic – so it’s time to heal them. Gently, and with love. This is not an easy journey – but it is one that’ll lead you to greater heights of love and higher evolution levels.

Parts of the healing journey will be painful. A lot of suppressed things can come up. Parts will be incredibly slow, while other parts may just create more chaos. Be patient. As long as you take the help and support of loved ones, (and in some cases – good professionals), you’ll not only heal your heart – but will expand it lovingly and make it all the more powerful.

Aquarius August 2021 Horoscope

Sometimes the best way to make sense of the world is to see it from a completely different point of view. Doing so will not only expand your personal horizons, but it’ll also enable you to get a better understanding of yourself and those around you. You’ll be surprised by what you learn.

Compassion and empathy when felt deeply with your heart will shatter limiting and self-destructive beliefs within you – allowing you to evolve further along your path. This coupled with mindfulness will help unlock deep wisdom buried within. Use it to help those around you who need it.

Pisces August 2021 Horoscope

This is a beautiful time to not only take charge of your life and the various situations you’re in, but to express your power and authority. When you do so with love as your underlying motivation – you’ll notice that not only will others happily comply, but you’ll achieve goals easily.

Remember, your success is everyone’s success. Everyone’s success is your success as well. There’s plenty of room for everyone to succeed – especially you. Thus it’s better to be expansive and collaborative, while still holding onto a common vision. Take charge – but with love.