Fortnightly Horoscope: A tarot reading of October 16 – October 31, 2021

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. As so it goes for October 2021 horoscope.

The following are divinely guided messages from The Universe through the medium of the Tarot. Though divided through the twelve signs of the zodiac, the message is highly personalised for you. The same force that guided me to pull the cards is the very same force that’s guiding you to read the message. I encourage you to keep an open heart and an open mind – that way, you’ll be more receptive to magic, and find the guidance you need for the fortnight.

For those who aren’t familiar with their astrological chart, I would suggest reading the passage pertaining to their Sun Sign – i.e. the zodiac sign that the Sun was passing through at the time of your birth. For example, if you were born on August 19, the Sun was passing through the sign of Leo. Thus, you would find your divinely guided message under Leo.

For those who are familiar with their astrological chart, I would suggest reading the passage pertaining to their Sun Sign, their Moon Sign, and their Rising Sign – also known as the Ascendant or the ‘Lagna’. The combined message will be all the more powerful for your journey.

On the eighteenth of October, Mercury’s retrograde finally ends – and thus its chaotic path comes to an end – for this year at least. Jupiter’s retrograde shall also come to an end on the eighteenth, thus allowing our personal and collective ‘Dharma’ to align with the divine forces of The Universe. Saturn’s retrograde ended on the eleventh, and our Karmas are now being uplifted and evened out. With the end of three major retrogrades, the Divine Feminine blessed us with their goodness during the Navratri. To make the most of those blessings, the stars have beautiful messages for us – as divined by the cards.

Read your horoscope for October 2021 —

Aries October 2021 Horoscope

Not everything is within our control. As much as we enjoy having a ‘take charge attitude’ in life, we must remember that there are far greater powers at play here than our own individual will — we are, after all, part of a complex web where minor decisions create massive ripple-effects.

The more we try to control things, the more resistance we face, robbing us of peace of mind. In such cases, we just need to let go and trust that The Universe will not only take care of it but that whatever happens is in our very best interest. Don’t worry, it’ll all make sense with time.

Taurus October 2021 Horoscope

This is a powerful time as cosmic energies are at work, allowing many things to manifest a favourable outcome. Even if you do not see a solution at this moment – just trust that there are heavenly forces working behind the scenes for your greater good!

It’s important to understand that sometimes the outcome we want and expect, may not align with our greater good. The Universe sees the bigger picture when it comes to answering our prayers and overseeing our well-being. Thus, remember, everything that happens, happens for the best.

Gemini October 2021 Horoscope

First of all, congratulations, Mercury’s retrograde is coming to an end. Soon, things will become all the more functional – well, whatever ‘functional’ means in a Gemini world. Take this as a wonderful sign from The Universe that everything is being resolved.

When your ruler, Mercury, goes direct after a reckless retrograde, things automatically fall back in place. All the damage gets repaired and the chaos gets ironed out – without you having to break a sweat. After all, you sweated out anxiously enough during the retrograde. Now just take a deep breath, relax, and march on ahead.

Cancer October 2021 Horoscope

Positivity for the sake of positivity can not only be incredibly draining, but it can take a severe toll on our mental health, as well as, create a far more negative inner and outer environment. Happiness and positivity isn’t a light switch that we can just ‘turn on’. It takes work. Hard work.

It is so important that you incorporate things that truly make you feel better about yourself – and the world at large – into your daily schedule. Along with that, it’s so important to remember that ultimately, happiness lies in your own hands – blaming others won’t change that fact.

Leo October 2021 Horoscope

My dear Leo, you are a mighty King / Queen of the zodiac jungle. So why let any fear or insecurity colour your demeanour in unflattering muddy shades? This is the time for you to channel your natural bold magnanimity and own the mantra – carpe diem (seize the day).

The sun doesn’t need permission to rise and shine, neither do you! The sun also doesn’t need assurance that it’s on the right path – for it knows it’s divinely guided! Guess what – so are you! Allow yourself to receive not only divine guidance, but also love, support, and abundance to help you shine all the more bright.

Virgo October 2021 Horoscope

As your ruler, Mercury goes direct in a couple of days, it’s time to let go of all the cynicism and disillusionment this retrograde has caused. This is important because holding onto such emotions only causes our energies to become heavy and cumbersome – creating unnecessary chaos. Instead – embrace innocence.

By that, I don’t naïveté – I mean, innocence – in others, as well as, yourself. This is a time to truly see the good in people – even if a part of you just wants to smack them. Just forgive them for not knowing any better. A simple act like that may create powerful ripple effects, not only improving your relationships – but also open channels of prosperity.

Libra October 2021 Horoscope

This is the time to put your foot down and let go of unhealthy situations and relationships – especially those we have with ourselves. There’s no point in dragging things when they’re getting incredibly toxic. You have way too much to live for than lugging along all this unwanted ‘baggage’.

Whether you do it cold turkey, or gradually in subtle ways – your intention needs to be razor-sharp and rock solid. Being wishy-washy about it will just cause you to sink deeper into the quicksand of chaos. Let it go! You’ll feel oh so much better when you do so.

Scorpio October 2021 Horoscope

Always remember, you and your loved ones are safe! All of you are being looked after by divine forces of The Universe that work in mysterious ways – looking out for your best interest and shielding you from unwanted negativity from other people and situations.

Nothing and no one can truly hurt and destroy you – until and unless you give it permission to do so. No matter how harsh the trauma you’ve had inflicted upon you – understand that, as long as you’re willing to heal – The Universe will help you not only heal – but move on and thrive.

Sagittarius October 2021 Horoscope

There’s no point in holding onto the guilt of the past. Doing so is basically giving negative entities permission to poison your soul. Guilt is the demon that prevents us from enjoying the sweetness that life has to offer. Forgive yourself – you’ve done nothing wrong.

Forgiveness – especially of ourselves – is incredibly challenging! After all, there’s a reason they say, “To forgive is divine”. Beyond not allowing yourself to ruminate in the past and sending loving energy to those involved – take time to seek help and guidance from someone qualified to help. You’d be surprised how empowering it can be.

Capricorn October 2021 Horoscope

There’s no shame in asking for help. There’s no nobility in suffering alone. There are powerful divine forces in the Universe, as well as, wonderful loving souls around you – that are ever willing to offer their help and guidance. Take it! It’s for your own good.

Seeking help won’t make you any weaker. Letting others help you in the material, emotional, and even spiritual plane will help you not only achieve your own goals – but also evolve into a better version of yourself. All you have to do is ask – and it truly shall be given!

Aquarius October 2021 Horoscope

This is a time for you to seriously consider where are you heading in life, and what steps you need to take in order to live the best possible life for yourself. Even if it is a pipe dream, or a lofty daydream of seemingly insurmountable heights – own it! Respect it! If you can dream it – you have the potential to do it.

Honouring and respecting your dreams and ambitions is a very good thing! What’s even better is taking concrete steps towards manifesting them into reality. Do not hold onto limiting beliefs of not being good enough or being too old/young etc. They serve no purpose other than making your naysayers happy. Pursue your dream life with pride.

Pisces October 2021 Horoscope

This fortnight, dear Pisces, try spending more time outdoors. Whether it’s going for a holiday, or going for a walk in the park daily, or even spending a few moments in the sunlight amping up your vitamin D (wear sunblock) – just the act of spending time outdoors can work wonders for you.

Connecting with nature not only helps clear your headspace – providing much-needed clarity – but also helps put things into perspective, making it easy for us to act in the best manner possible to tackle any and everything life throws at us. It may just inspire you in thrilling new ways that lead to exciting new things.