Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of November 8 – November 14, 2021

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. And so it goes for November 2021 Horoscope.

The following are divinely guided messages from The Universe through the medium of the Tarot. Though divided through the twelve signs of the zodiac, the message is highly personalised for you. The same force that guided me to pull the cards is the very same force that’s guiding you to read the message. I encourage you to keep an open heart and an open mind – that way, you’ll be more receptive to magic, and find the guidance you need for the week.

The drastically dramatic times we’re experiencing on earth is a reflection of the drastically dramatic times in the heavens above. The cosmos is undergoing a major energetic shift and its effects are rippling over to our lives. However, this is all part of a great divine plan that is essential in our evolution. We may not see it now, but soon it will all make sense.

Post the festivities of Diwali, as the moon begins a new cycle, the heavens have blessed us with beautiful messages, that have been divined for you by the Tarot.

Read your horoscope for November 2021 —

Aries November 2021 Horoscope

Always remember that you are on a path that you chose before even taking birth in your present incarnation. Divine forces have brought you to where you are at present based on karmic boons and debts, along with choices based on ‘freewill’ that were divinely blessed.

Trust that this is the best path for you to be on – you chose it, after all on a soul level. Thus, take one step at a time. There’s no need to rush it, for you are destined to achieve your goal. Be mindful along the way, and remember that higher divine forces are guiding you along.

Taurus November 2021 Horoscope

This is a reminder from ‘The Universe’ to remain calm for this is a time when your faith may be tested. In such moments, it’s so important that we not only trust the goodness that’s within ourselves, but also the goodness that’s within others – especially those that test our calm and resolve.

It’s oh so easy to focus on the darkness and assume the worst in others, however, remember that doing so only exacerbates our own negativity. As difficult as it may seem, try to open your eyes (and your heart) to be able to see the light in the world. Shouldn’t be so hard, considering Diwali just passed.

Gemini November 2021 Horoscope

This week, it is so important that you recognise your power. Be it in the form of physical strength and endurance (gotta burn those Diwali calories), or even in mental and emotional fortitude, where you may have to stand up for yourself – honour and embrace your power. Own it!

By acknowledging your power, you’re not only showing appreciation for a gift from ‘The Divine’, but you’re in a way reminding yourself that you don’t have to be weak or subject to the tyranny (no matter how trivial) of another. Owning your power is the first step towards independence and joy.

Cancer November 2021 Horoscope

The moon is begun a new phase post Diwali, thus giving you the ability to start afresh not just physically, but also, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Whatever helps you feel ‘refreshed’ – be it a new hairdo, a day at the spa, or just a fun exercise routine – do it ASAP!

What’s so important here is that we stop feeling guilt, shame, or fear about ourselves, and our past – no matter how recent or distant. Letting those emotions overpower you can be crippling – thwarting your personal evolutionary path. Let it go – it’s so not worth it!

Leo November 2021 Horoscope

After the festivities of Diwali, where you perhaps out-dazzled all the lights and sparkled brighter than the fireworks (without polluting the air), ‘The Universe’ wants you to focus now on resting and recovering. Yes, even you – the mighty lion/lioness need some much-needed R&R.

This week, just honour your sensitivity. Allow yourself to focus on your healing process. This is important because you’ll be required to empower and support many with your brilliant inner and outer light in the upcoming weeks – thus use this time to ‘charge your batteries’. You’ll thank me later.

Virgo November 2021 Horoscope

This week is a beautiful time for you to share all that you’ve learned, for there will be many around you who would be open and receptive towards you. What you may consider trivial or minuscule, someone else might find great value in it. Don’t underestimate what you know – share it!

The more you teach and share, the more you become better at things – even if they’re completely unrelated – for ‘The Universe’ blesses those who share with an open mind and heart in unexpected ways. Don’t let anything stop you from doing so.

Libra November 2021 Horoscope

Now that the festivities have come to an end, this is a powerful week for you to focus on your goals and objectives. Ask yourself what is it that you truly desire, and then chart out a course of action towards achieving it. You’ll be surprised what focusing your intention can lead to.

Do not limit your vision because of narrow and myopic beliefs of others, as well as, of the critical voice in your head. ‘The Universe’ wants you to set your sights as high as your heart can imagine. If you trust your heart’s vision – you’ll find the courage and discipline to manifest it.

Scorpio November 2021 Horoscope

No matter how much of a cynic or a sceptic you are, or no matter how dysfunctional your relationship with the divine is – this is a powerful week for you to – for lack of a better word – pray. Building a spiritual connection will lead to a surprisingly rewarding life.

It doesn’t have to be a formal process, nor does it have to be a dogmatic one. Just take a moment or two out from your day, sit in silence, and just let your inner-intuitive intelligence take over organically. You may even get answers in the form of signs, omens, and ‘freaky coincidences’. Embrace it all!

Sagittarius November 2021 Horoscope

This week is a beautiful one for you, as ‘The Universe’ is opening channels of blessings – allowing your dreams, visions, and goals to become not just a reality, but also manifest karmic gifts and boons from previous incarnations. Allow yourself to be receptive to these.

Goals and objectives that are just being ‘seeded’ – their success shall be blessed. Long terms ones that are still in the process – they too shall be blessed. Keep an eye out for signs and omens – they will give you the answer needed. However, remember, your ‘freewill’ can skewer things. Act mindfully!

Capricorn November 2021 Horoscope

‘The Universe’ wants you to remember that you are its divine child and that it is blessing you even in times when you feel the most lonely. Have faith that there are divine forces that have your back, enabling you with the strength and power to move beyond current challenges.

You have an entire army of spiritual forces that are ensuring not just your survival, but also your success and abundant growth. So go ahead, focus on what you desire – without any fear or hesitation. You’ll be surprised how long a way a little truth and faith goes – and how rewarding it can be.

Aquarius November 2021 Horoscope

Now is the time for you to practice detachment from the drama of others, as well as, your own inner drama. Doing so will enable you to focus on what’s really important, and not get distracted from your personal goals and professional path to success.

It’s essential for you to de-clutter not just your physical space, but also your mental and emotional field. Removing all things, thoughts, and emotions that do not serve you, nor bring you joy – will not only bring about much-needed ‘clarity’, but will create space for abundant blessings.

Pisces November 2021 Horoscope

This is a week where many of you will be inspired to not just do many things, but also to share what you have and know with others with an open heart. Following that inspiration and seeing it through will open blessed channels of abundance and prosperity to flow your way.

This is also a beautiful time to express your creative side with an unapologetic flair. Even if you feel you aren’t creative (you are, but you just have a limited understanding of what creativity is) do not let that stop you. Express without any fear or shame, and see how the world responds.