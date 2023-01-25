The best horror movies you can watch with your partner this Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day fever setting in, most couples plan a mushy dinner date or go for some activity that both partners enjoy. No matter what it is, anything planned on Valentine’s Day is usually romantic which accentuates the eternal feelings of love and fondness for each other. But, why follow the same pattern that every couple out there is doing? Instead, take cues from pop culture and give your partner a Valentine’s Day horror movie marathon.
If you are planning to stay indoors and snuggle in with your loved one this Valentine’s Day, here’s an out-of-the-box suggestion. Ditch the typical Valentine’s Day dance, flowers, chocolates and romantic films and get ready to watch some of the best horror films for a different experience.
Peeking at the screen through your fingers, huddling together at all the frightening scenes and holding on to each other through the horrific scenes on the screen might just make for an unusual yet memorable Valentine’s Day. Not an ideal romantic date but definitely a unique one.
And, when there is a wide array of horror movies to choose from, be sure to get a taste of a different holiday. From the dark film series featuring the notorious Chucky doll to a story of cult practices, and a bullied kid getting rejected by anyone he asks out on V-Day and becoming a killer later — these horror movies show a completely different take on the notions of love and romance.
And, when it comes to the horror genre, why focus on only bloody Valentine movies? Horror comedies such as Only Lovers Left Alive (2013) are a fresh take on the vampire world and the difficulties they have to face.
While we have a list ready for you to binge on, there are just a few things like the popcorn, cosy couch and snacks that you will have to take care of.
The best horror movies to watch on Valentine’s Day with your partner
- Midsommar (2019)
- Gerald’s Game (2017)
- Mother! (2017)
- Warm Bodies (2013)
- Crimson Peak (2015)
- Let the Right One In (2008)
- Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975)
- Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)
- My Bloody Valentine (2009)
- Valentine (2001)
- Jennifer’s Body (2009)
- Hospital Massacre (1982)
- The Love Witch (2016)
- Bride of Chucky (1998)
- The Return of the Living Dead III (1993)
Directed by: Ari Aster
Cast: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, Vilhelm Blomgren and William Jackson Harper
Synopsis: With themes of paganism and the occult, the film revolves around a couple — Dani (Pugh) and her estranged boyfriend Christian (Reynor). However, Dani strives to get closer to her ex after her family perishes in a heart-wrenching tragedy. The two, along with a group of friends, head off for a short vacation to a rural village in Sweden, which hosts a midnight summer festival every 90 years — a grand affair among the locals.
What begins as a holiday for the group soon turns into a series of unforeseen events marred with deadly rituals, occult practices and violent traditions during the celebrations.
Directed by: Mike Flanagan
Cast: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood and Carel Struycken
Synopsis: Facing a stagnant and rough patch in their marriage, protagonist Jessie Burlingame (Gugino) attempts to spice up her love life with her husband Gerald (Greenwood). The couple goes to a secluded lakeside villa, where Jessie agrees to her husband’s idea of a role-playing game and is handcuffed to the bed. Gradually, things take an aggressive turn and before it could end, Gerald suffers a heart attack and dies on top of her. The eeriness kicks in as Jessie is now left handcuffed to the bed with her husband’s corpse lying beside her. Dark thoughts start to plague her mind as the dead body begins to rot.
About the film: The film employs some powerful devices to bring out the dark side of a person’s psyche. Adapted from Stephen King’s novel by the same name, the scary movie is sure to send chills down your spine.
Directed by: Darren Aronofsky
Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer and Ed Harris
Synopsis: The film follows Mother (Lawrence) who is married to a poet called Him (Bardem). One night, a stranger (Harris) visits them and becomes an uninvited guest along with his family disrupting the couple’s happy lives. Unlike Mother, Him is very eager to welcome the guests. The following events which are crude and horrifying allegories of both the Old and the New Testaments lead to Mother realising why her husband has been behaving that way.
Directed by: Jonathan Levine
Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer and John Malkovich
Synopsis: The film depicts a world divided between zombies and humans, where a zombie, who remembers himself by the name R (Hoult), is trying to find his existence. One day, he comes across a woman named Julie (Palmer) during a fight between his counterparts and humans. He rescues her, and they set out on a journey that evolves into a unique relationship.
Directed by: Guillermo del Toro
Cast: Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston and Jessica Chastain
Synopsis: This Valentine’s Day horror movie revolves around Edith Cushing (Wasikowska), a young woman newly married to Thomas Sharpe (Hiddleston). She moves to his gothic mansion up in the hills where she meets Thomas’ sister Lucille Sharpe (Chastain), the keeper of the family’s dark secrets, who is strangely rude to Edith. Meanwhile, Edith, who can communicate with the dead, experiences many strange incidents in the mansion and tries to uncover the mysteries it conceals.
About the film: With this gothic flick, Del Toro delivered yet another masterpiece and went on to film Cronos (1993) and Devil’s Backbone (2001) in the same genre.
Directed by: Tomas Alfredson
Cast: Kåre Hedebrant, Per Ragnar, Lina Leandersson
Synopsis: Set in a freezing Sweden, it centres around a 12-year-old shy, unhappy boy named Oskar (Hedebrant) who is bullied at school and longs for revenge. Meanwhile, two tenants — a man named Håkan (Ragnar) and his supposed young daughter Eli (Leandersson) — move in next door, and Oskar and Eli soon become friends. However, Oskar soon realises that Eli is far from being an ordinary girl. After gaining Oskar’s trust, Eli reveals another side of hers that is connected to a number of gruesome murders in the area.
About the film: Based on the screenwriter John Ajvide Lindqvist’s novel horror vampire thriller, Let the Right One In has undertones of a teen love story, making it one of the most loved films for horror lovers and valentine bluffs.
Directed by: Peter Weir
Cast: Rachel Roberts, Anne-Louise Lambert, Anthony Llewellyn-Jones and Vivean Gray
Synopsis: The film follows a group of students from an all-girls private school that vanishes along with a chaperone while on an outing on St. Valentine’s Day. The journey into the mysterious unknown, societal issues of class and sexual oppression in then Australia, form the film’s backdrop.
Awards Won: BAFTA for Best Cinematography bagged by Russell Boyd.
Directed by: Jim Jarmusch
Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Tilda Swinton, Anton Yelchin and Mia Wasikowska
Synopsis: The vampire love story takes a flight from the usual blood-pumping tropes of horror films where Adam (Hiddleston) and Eve (Swinton) are a sophisticated vampire couple very much in love. Their revelry comes to a screeching halt every day with the approaching dawn, which leaves them reminiscing about the good old times from the Victorian era and contemplating a place to reside in contemporary society. Meanwhile, Eve’s younger sister Ava (Wasikowska), crashes at their place with an excuse to party and gets involved with Adam’s human musician friend Ian (Yelchin), which entails another story.
Awards Won: The horror comedy won the 2013 Cannes Soundtrack Award
Directed by: George Mihalka
Cast: Paul Kelman, Lori Hallier and Neil Affleck,
Synopsis: A small mining town faces the wrath of a masked serial killer with a pickaxe. His primary targets are those who celebrate Valentine’s Day. Several years back, a deadly explosion killed miners trapped underground, but only a man named Harry Warden survived, though in quite an unbearable state. He was admitted to a mental institution from where he escaped and is believed to have embarked on a killing spree when a group of friends defy mimicking an age-old urban legend and organise Valentine’s Day parties.
About the film: My Bloody Valentine got a 3D remake, directed by Patrick Lussier, and was released in 2009
Directed by: Jamie Blanks
Cast: Marley Shelton, Denise Richards, Jessica Capshaw, Jessica Cauffiel, Katherine Heigl and David Boreanaz
Synopsis: The film revolves around five girls who are now in their 20s and are looking for a date to celebrate Valentine’s Day. In 1988, a nerdy Jeremy Melton faced one rejection after another when he asked four popular girls to dance with him at the junior high dance. Finally, a girl named Dorothy accepted his request, and they eventually started making out beneath the bleachers. Unfortunately, a group of bullies found them and mercilessly beat up Jeremy. Cut to 2001, the five high school friends — Kate (Shelton), Paige (Richards), Dorothy (Capshaw), Lily (Cauffiel) and Shelly (Heigl) — ponder over their love lives when they receive dreadful messages and one of them is killed by a cupid-mask clad killer. Is Jeremy seeking revenge?
Directed by: Karyn Kusama
Cast: Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, Johnny Simmons and Adam Brody
Synopsis: High school girl Jennifer (Fox) is a popular cheerleader while her best friend Needy (Seyfried) is a geeky bookworm. When Jennifer is suddenly possessed by a demonic spirit, she develops an uncanny appetite for human flesh and turns towards the boys in her class, who didn’t have a chance with her. Seeing her classmates getting brutally killed, Needy must find and unravel the mystery and put an end to the rising body count before her boyfriend Chip (Simmons) becomes the next target.
Directed by: Boaz Davidson
Cast: Barbi Benton, Karen Smith and Charles Lucia
Synopsis: This bloody Valentine’s Day ‘80s slasher film shows Susan (Benton) visiting a Los Angeles county hospital for a regular check-up. She is left deserted on the closed eighth floor under renovation. She senses something wicked around her when a doctor begins to stalk her and is ready to go to any extent to get her, even if that means killing the other hospital staff. Who is this lovesick doctor and what are his evil intentions, make it a great movie for V-Day.
About the film: A classic Valentine’s Day horror movie, Hospital Massacre is released under several other names such as Be My Valentine, or Else and X-Ray.
Directed by: Anna Biller
Cast: Samantha Robinson, Gian Keys, Laura Waddell and Jeffrey Vincent Parise
Synopsis: Elaine (Robinson) is a beautiful young witch who is on the lookout for a new lover after the death of her husband. In her gothic apartment, which wouldn’t feel out of place in the ‘60s, she prepares love potions. However, these work all too well on the men she seduces but leaves them as helpless victims. When the love witch finally meets her ideal man, she is so desperate to be loved that insanity drives her to the brink of mayhem and murder.
About the film: While the film may not be explicitly set on Valentine’s Day, it is one of those horror movies which reflect the theme throughout. Replete with strong feminist undertones, it also has some comic laughs.
Directed by: Ronnie Yu
Cast: Jennifer Tilly, Katherine Heigl, Nick Stabile, Brad Dourif and John Ritter
Synopsis: After the police cut apart the Chucky doll, it is fixed again by Tiffany Valentine (Tilly), a former girlfriend of the serial killer whose soul is trapped in the doll. But, things become bloody when Chucky kills Tiffany and puts her soul into a bride doll and they set on a quest to find the magical amulet that can bring them back to human form. When Jesse (Stabile) and Jade (Heigl) drive the dolls to New Jersey, little do they know that these inanimate objects are actually living.
Directed by: Brian Yuzna
Cast: Melinda Clarke, J. Trevor Edmond, Sarah Douglas and Kent McCord
Synopsis: When Julie (Clarke) is killed in a road accident, her boyfriend Curt (Edmond) brings her back to life as a living dead corpse — a zombie. Now, she must satiate her hunger for human flesh. However, Julie figures that she can suppress her hunger pangs by piercing nails and glass shards in her skin.
About the film: The budding romance between the two makes it well-suited for couples, but the gory scenes and gut-wrenching kills make it one of the best Valentine’s Day horror movies.