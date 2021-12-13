Meet the winner of Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu

Harnaaz Sandhu, who won the title Miss Diva Universe in October 2021, has made India proud again after winning the 70th edition of the global beauty pageant Miss Universe 2021.

Held in Israel, Miss Universe is a prestigious title that only two Indian women have brought home before her, Sushmita Sen 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Who is Harnaaz Sandhu?

Born and brought up in Chandigarh, Sandhu (21) is currently pursuing her master’s degree in public administration. She has other beauty titles in her kitty too, such as the Times Fresh Face in 2017 and the Femina Miss India Punjab in 2019. Looks like beauty titles are her best friend.

Where have we seen her before?

A model and actress from Chandigarh, Harnaaz Sandhu has been a regular face at prestigious beauty pageants, of which she has won most. She has also shot for two Punjabi films, Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange, both of which are scheduled to release in 2022.

Harnaaz Sandhu on her Miss Universe journey

Not long ago, she won her Miss Diva title, and now she is already on her way to take the stage for the Miss Universe 2021 finals. Sounds like a surreal journey and she agrees.

Harnaaz Sandhu. Image: Courtesy Instagram

Speaking to PTI, she said, “It feels surreal and I cannot explain it in words how grateful I am to God and each and everyone who has been a part of my journey. But, along with the title comes a great responsibility to carry forward a legacy with utmost determination and passion.” We agree.

In the same interview, she also said that with the competition being held in Israel, she sees it as a great opportunity to strengthen the ties between India and Israel.

Meanwhile, the Miss Diva organisation has been cheering her on and wishing her luck for her journey at the Miss Universe pageant through their official Instagram handle.

Designers Harnaaz Sandhu will adorn

Harnaaz Sandhu appeared in designs by Saisha Shinde, Pankaj and Nidhi, and Abhinav Mishra, to name a few, at the Miss Universe, 2021. On asking Saisha Shinde, the designer behind her finale gown, what made the design unique, she stated that taking inspiration from Harnaaz’s background made it special. As she is from Punjab, Saisha had to incorporate the motif of Phulkari, an embroidery synonymous with Punjab, in the gown.

She described the experience of working with Harnaaz as exciting, nerve-wracking, and satisfactory. She defined Harnaaz Sandhu as well-mannered, well-behaved, well-spoken and respectful, a refreshing and surprising change.

