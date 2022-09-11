Instagram Rich List: The 20 highest earning celebrities in 2022

From photography enthusiasts to influencers, everyone loves Instagram. Its reach and popularity means that famous names with a humongous following can easily use the platform to make money. And this is why many of the top earning celebs on Instagram in 2022 earn millions of dollars per post.

UK-based Hopper HQ, an Instagram planning and scheduling tool, has been annually releasing its Instagram Rich List since 2017. According to Hopper HQ, the 2022 list has more women leading the chart with 67 percent from 56 percent in the previous year.

With several new features on Instagram introduced through 2022, it is expected that creators on the platform will be able to earn more than they currently do. This also means that celebrities, depending on their influence on the market, might also see an upward rise in their revenues from Instagram.

Hopper HQ compiled the list using its internal data, available public information and agency rates. The earnings of the celebrities is what they charge per sponsored post.

Some interesting facts about Instagram Rich List 2022

Just over a fourth, or 26 percent, of The Instagram Rich List 2022 is composed of Asian and African influencers, indicating a positive rise in representation, notes Hopper HQ.

Like 2021, the 2022 list is again topped by Portugal and Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo — who is also the most followed human on Instagram. In third place is Argentine icon and Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi, who jumped four places from 7th in 2021.

Taking the 2nd place, in between the footballing gods, is Kylie Jenner — the highest-earning woman celebrity on the list. Kylie, who was in the 4th place in 2021, thus takes the place previously occupied by Ariana Grande, who slipped to 7th in 2022. It is noteworthy that Kylie is the most followed woman on the social networking platform with over 365 million followers.

Interestingly, as Hopper HQ notes, this is the first time that four Kardashian-Jenner sisters finished in the top 10 of the list. Kim Kardashian, who continues to be in the news for her recent appearances for Balenciaga, is 6th, followed by Khloe Kardashian in 9th position and Kendall Jenner taking the 10th spot.

Dwayne Johnson, who entered the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) when he signed for Black Adam (2022), dropped three places from 2nd in 2021 to 5th in 2022. Selena Gomez, on the other hand, improved her ranking to 4th place from last year’s 5th.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli occupies the 14th place and is the highest-earning Asian on the list.

Where each top earning celebrity stands on the Instagram Rich List 2022

1. Cristiano Ronaldo — USD 2,397,000

2. Kylie Jenner — USD 1,835,000

3. Lionel Messi — USD 1,777,000

4. Selena Gomez — USD 1,735,000

5. Dwayne Johnson — USD 1,713,000

6. Kim Kardashian — USD 1,689,000

7. Ariana Grande — USD 1,687,000

8. Beyoncé — USD 1,393,000

9. Khloe Kardashian — USD 1,320,000

10. Kendall Jenner — USD 1,290,000

11. Justin Bieber — USD 1,281,000

12. Taylor Swift — USD 1,142,000

13. Jennifer Lopez — USD 1,130,000

14. Virat Kohli — USD 1,088,000

15. Nicki Minaj — USD 1,031,000

16. Katy Perry — USD 1,029,000

17. Kourtney Kardashian — USD 964,000

18. Neymar — USD 945,000

19. Miley Cyrus — USD 928,000

20. Kevin Hart — USD 780,000

Check out the complete table here.

(Main image: Adidas Football/@adidasfootball/Instagram; Featured image: Cristiano Ronaldo/@cristiano/Instagram)