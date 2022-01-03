Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of January 3 – January 9, 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic.

The following are divinely guided messages from The Universe through the medium of the Tarot. Though divided through the twelve signs of the zodiac, the message is highly personalised for you. The same force that guided me to pull the cards is the very same force that’s guiding you to read the message. I encourage you to keep an open heart and an open mind – that way, you’ll be more receptive to magic, and find the guidance you need for the week.

The drastically dramatic times we’re experiencing on earth is a reflection of the drastically dramatic times in the heavens above. The cosmos is undergoing a major energetic shift and its effects are rippling over to our lives. However, this is all part of a great divine plan that is essential in our evolution. We may not see it now, but soon it will all make sense.

Today marks the first chapter of the new year. You are the author of this chapter, and all that you pen down in it will perhaps map out the entire rest of the year ahead. Thus, the stars have lovingly sent beautiful messages – that have been divined by the Tarot – to help you not only help you start on the best foot forward, but also inspire you to make powerful new beginnings that’ll further propel you along your spiritual evolutionary journey. Let’s look at what they have to say.

Aries January 2022 Horoscope

The first official week of the New Year brings with it introspective energy that demands you to look within and re-evaluate your life and your priorities. Perhaps this is a sign to focus the areas of health, fitness, and wellness – oh a physical level, as well as, on a mental, emotional, and spiritual level. After all, this is the time we all (try to) act upon fulfilling our new year resolutions. Who knows, maybe you’ll be able to pull it off.

However, this week brings with it the need to just escape and get away from all things ordinary, mundane, and boring. True, most of us may still be recovering from not just our New Year’s Eve hangovers, but also all the burdens carried forward from the past year. Perhaps this calls for doing a week-long cleanse or detox to help clear your mind, body, and soul of toxins. Of course, consult a qualified professional to help with it.

Taurus January 2022 Horoscope

For you, dear Taurus, the ideal way to kick off the first official week of the New Year is through imbibing the virtues of ‘moderation’. Instead of allowing life to swing from one extreme to the other – which could possibly have an adverse effect on the cycles of your body – it’s so important to choose the ‘middle path’ of calmness and peace. Easier said than done – of course – but it’s definitely not impossible to achieve.

The thing to remember is that ‘moderation’ is all about maintaining balance in your life. Start with balancing the hours you sleep with your waking hours. Once you’re able to master that, everything else will fall in line easily. Just remember that nothing is so dire to lose one’s sleepover. Prioritising your own sense of inner peace and calm in every situation brings with it a greater level of clarity that dispels all illusions. Try it.

Gemini January 2022 Horoscope

This week is all about the hustle. Yes, I know, the year has barely even begun, but you know how swiftly the last year passed by without any of us even noticing; hence, all the more reason to get your hustle on. Plus, while the rest of the world is recovering from their New Year hangovers, this is the ideal time to swiftly grab onto opportunities that others are blind to. The energies are fertile to plant seeds that’ll reap future success.

Focus on building connections this week. Go through your contacts and re-establish those that have faded away, while strengthening those that are staying strong. You never know what you can learn from others – especially about yourself. Be open to receiving all that information. Instead of being defensive and firing back, take it in, find the truth in all that’s being received, and then use it as a way to better yourself.

Cancer January 2022 Horoscope

Although the New Year brings with it new beginnings and new opportunities for growth, ‘The Universe’ wants you to go back and reflect upon the past, for there’s so much there to be learned from that’ll help navigate you successfully through the year ahead. After all, there’s a reason why they say, “Hindsight is 20/20”. The amount of clarity we get from it is truly immeasurable, provided we can remain objective about it.

Perhaps this is also an important time to give yourself credit for all that you’ve achieved and accomplished in the past. If you feel like you haven’t really done much – then it’s all the more reason to reflect. Dismissing your efforts and successes along your journey is debilitating to your spiritual essence. No achievement is minor, and no loss comes without a win for spiritual evolution. Reflect, acknowledge, and give thanks.

Leo January 2022 Horoscope

How beautiful is it that your first official week of the new year comes with the spirit of love? However, this isn’t about plain ol’ ‘romantic love’ that’s so hyped up in the media. This is about loving yourself. Whether it means that you have to treat yourself in a way you’d expect a lover to treat you, or even if it is to love yourself enough to draw boundaries and say a firm ‘no’ to the unjust demands of others – do it! It’s much needed.

Emotions run high during this week, and it’s so important for you not to become enslaved by your passions to such an extent that they propel you towards actions that would cause retreat later. Honour those feelings, acknowledge them, but make sure you work through them rather than be swayed by them. Remember that nothing is worth compromising your integrity over. Your sense of self doesn’t need validation from anyone else.

Virgo January 2022 Horoscope

This week is all about your home, dear Virgo. Whether it is the actual physical space itself, or the people who live in it, and the energies they bring with them – ‘The Universe’ wants you to take care of it. However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows when it comes to taking care of the home. It requires backbreaking effort to get rid of the dust, the mould, and all the cobwebs attached to the skeletons hiding in your closet. Get to it!

Yes, I know the year has just begun, but that’s all the more reason to get such a head start. After all, once the ‘home’ is ‘maintained’, other aspects of life fall into place oh so much easier. The good thing is that the week begins with a new moon, giving you an entire lunar month to get your ‘house in order’. Thus, by the time you reach the next new moon, you’ll be able to focus on bigger and better things than the drudgery of ‘housework’.

Libra January 2022 Horoscope

Even though this is the first official week of the year, it is important for you to start digging deep into very serious things. The first is your investments – especially matters of inheritance, as well as, insurance policies, tax forms, and all forms of speculative finances. Be sure to doubly check the paperwork by yourself, as well as, by a qualified professional to ensure that everything is kosher and up to code!

Don’t leave it for later, for catching any inconsistencies early on can perhaps save you from something dire, and for all you know, your diligent vigilance might create opportunities for some surprising gains coming your way. Furthermore, don’t be surprised if sudden unexpected events trigger unexpected hauntings from ghosts of the past. Rather than banish them quickly out of fear – face them, embrace them, and make peace with them. They’ll heal and leave on their own.

Scorpio January 2022 Horoscope

Now is the time to re-evaluate your relationships – familial, platonic, romantic, and even professional ones. Beyond just figuring out which ones are toxic and which ones aren’t – perhaps it’s also important to discover what is being brought to the table by both parties, and whether each of you is allowing space for the other to grow individually, as well as, willing to work to evolve together as a team.

Understand that at the end of the day, if you’re not growing and evolving individually or collectively, then it’s a major red flag. After all, stagnancy is the breeding ground for toxicity. Don’t be afraid to ask yourself and each other the hard questions. Apply radical honesty whilst answering the questions, for even if the truth is a bitter pill to swallow – at least it’ll bring clarity and leave no room for deception. The truth does set us free!

Sagittarius January 2022 Horoscope

This week, it’s important to remember that opposing forces are needed in order for us to become stronger and better versions of ourselves. Competition is key to help us sharpen and enhance existing skills, as well as, motivate us to learn new ones in order to evolve and have that ‘competitive advantage’. However, it’s so important to remember that competition should be healthy – else, it’ll just debilitate us terribly.

It’s also important to understand that at the end of the day, it’s all just a game. The more we take things too seriously, as well as, the more we focus on experiencing life through a pair of severe ‘doom-and-gloom’ lenses – we rob ourselves of the joy of life and living. The sooner we learn to laugh at ourselves, while still honouring our journey – the sooner we learn to flow with life and the more we get to enjoy every moment.

Capricorn January 2022 Horoscope

As the new year celebrations become a hazy memory, this is the time to start ‘digesting’ life. To start with, a little cleanse or a detox would be ideal for the first week of the year. Not only will it help get rid of all the celebratory excesses, but it’ll also help energetically eliminate all the toxic dregs of the previous year – enabling you to get a fresh start in the new year. Of course, consult with a qualified professional to help out.

Beyond that, this is a beautiful week to start figuring out the goals that you wish to accomplish this year. Take your time – the whole week if you need – to not only jot down your goals but also design strategic plans towards achieving them. However, considering the times we’re in, it’s important to make leeways for ‘forces beyond our control’ – medical and spiritual ones. Remember, it’s not about the end game. It’s the journey to it that enables us to grow and evolve beautifully.

Aquarius January 2022 Horoscope

This is a powerful week for you to focus on community building, as well as, lending a helping hand whenever and wherever needed. ‘The Universe’ has created a portal to send blessings your way – based on how you help others. In other words, for all the selfless good deeds you do – you’re going to get major karmic brownie points and goodies in surpassingly unexpected ways. Be open towards receiving them gracefully.

However, it’s so important to remember that a good deed or any kind of help that’s given, needs to be done from a place of selflessness. When we do even the most humanitarian task for the sake of receiving any sort of reward and recognition – ‘The Universe’ sees it as a selfish act and blocks all blessings. Thus, whatever you do, and however you help, make sure it’s done from a place of truth and love. Selfless devotion is what brings true abundance.

Pisces January 2022 Horoscope

It’s a beautiful new year for you, dear Pisces, and thus it’s a wonderful time for you to follow your passions with all your heart. Whatever creative talents and abilities you have – this is the week where you can dive right in and express them with all your heart’s content. Allowing your creativity to soar will open your heart, throat, and third eye chakra – creating a powerful portal for incredible psychic downloads of divine wisdom.

Do not limit your view of creativity. Even the way we butter our toast is a creative act. Every inhale and exhale is basically us creating a moment of life to live. Breaking rigid views will help break barriers of darkness, thus illuminating all the true beauty that life has to offer. So open yourself to all creative possibilities, and allow yourself to revel in that energy passionately. And then, before you know it, you’ve created magic in the most unexpected and beautiful ways. Enjoy it all.