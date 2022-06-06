LSA weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of June 6 – June 12, 2022

Just as we got over Mercury’s chaotic retrograde, we now have Saturn starting his backward path. Saturn is the planet that rules our Karma. He’s the firm disciplinarian that has absolutely no qualms about saying, “I told you so!” During his retrograde path that shall go on till October, we are faced with all the karmic baggage that we’ve buried away, hoping no one will notice. The more we run away from our unresolved past, the more Saturn throws it in our face. The key to healing from it is to face it, accept it, embrace it, and understand that it is a part of who you are, and you must heal it. The stars have beautiful messages to help us navigate through this time. These have been lovingly divined by the Tarot and delivered to you with the wish that you have a brilliant week ahead!

Aries June 2022 Horoscope

This week is all about nurturing yourself with love and comfort. It’s so important for you to take time out from your busy and hectic day, and just spend it on doing the things that give you that warm and fuzzy feeling from within. Even though you may enjoy the thrill of pushing yourself to accomplish the most in a day, faster than ever, you must understand that not everything is a competition and that there is so much more to life than ‘achieving goals’.

Thus, the first thing you need to do is to allow yourself to breathe. Every day, especially when you feel the chaos of it all getting to you – just close your eyes, and focus on your breath. You can do this any time of the day, for at least three deep inhales and exhales. Perhaps six if the stress is really getting to you. In case of emergency – make it nine. If you feel like being generous with yourself, allow yourself to splurge on a much-needed trip to the spa. Even a basic mani-pedi and facial at the salon can do wonders. For the men who are reading this – a truly secure man always gets mani-pedis!

Taurus June 2022 Horoscope

This is a week where ‘The Universe’ wants you to tap into your ‘Divine Feminine’ essence (yes, even those of you who identify as ‘male’ and ‘non-binary’) and fully make the most of what is offered to you? For those of you who are wondering, “What on earth does that mean?”, let me explain it to you simply. You see, Divine Feminine or ‘Goddess Energy’ is the kind that is more receptive. Unlike Divine Masculine or ‘God Energy’ which is all about doing things and putting in an effort to achieve something, Goddess Energy is all about being present and letting things unfold on their own. It relies on trusting divine timing and knowing that you are exactly where you’re supposed to be.

To imbibe this can be so hard because we’re so hardwired to believe that constant hard work and diligent effort are needed for success. This week, it’s important for you to let go of that belief system and embrace Goddess Energy to the fullest. No, that doesn’t mean you just have to sit around and do nothing. Goddesses are anything but lazy! It’s all about choosing to value the present moment without letting the past haunt you, and not getting anxious about the future. It’s about learning to let go of expectations – especially the unreasonable ones, and focus more on the joy of performing the task at hand brings to you.

Gemini June 2022 Horoscope

This week, Gemini – stand your ground, be proud of who you are, and do not let anyone shake you with their negativity and limiting beliefs. Remember, no one has the right to define you, except you! Do not, I repeat – DO NOT – give such individuals power over you by believing their lies about you. Whether such people are family members, friends, colleagues, distant acquaintances, or even complete strangers – always remember that all the negative things they say about you are actually a reflection of who they truly are and not an accurate depiction of you.

Rather than listening to them, it would be better to pity them and move on. You have an immense amount of strength – not just physically, but also mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Stop underestimating yourself, for all the things you need in order to manifest success in your life are within you. Instead of looking elsewhere for direction and approval, look within yourself. Dig deep enough till you strike the gold of ‘self-love’ and ‘self confidence’, and then just see how amazingly you shine.

Cancer June 2022 Horoscope

We’re constantly taught to respect our elders, our ancestors, and our lineage. After all, we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them. However, along with the wisdom and blessings that they provide (even when they haven’t been asked), they also come with their share of trauma and karma that’s passed down to us genetically, ethereally, and sometimes very obviously through past incidents – maybe even current reactionary behaviours. Whatever these generational traumas, patterns, and karmas are for you – this is the week where ‘The Universe’ wants you to learn to move past them.

The ways are many to accomplish this – from working with a good therapist, or even having an energy healer cut cords and repair auric wounds – however, it’s important you understand that healing is not linear, direct and a stable path. It’s messy and can be quite confusing, and at times, it might feel like a never-ending ordeal. However, if you avail this powerful opportunity to start your healing journey, and stick with it consistently at a pace that’s suitable for you. Be patient with yourself, for you have to undo the work of generations!

Leo June 2022 Horoscope

This week, ‘The Universe’ wants you to know that you are loved and protected. There are powerful divine forces in the heavenly realms that are watching out for you, as well as, pulling strings subtly behind the scenes, ensuring that you are on your path. Remember that you are exactly where you are supposed to be. Everything is happening the way that it is supposed to be. All you have to do is trust that your ‘spirit squad’ has your back, and that every single step you take is being blessed by them. Just make sure that you honour and thank them regularly and generously. A simple silent prayer of gratitude can work wonders.

However, just because you are divinely protected, doesn’t mean that you can push your luck and play karmic kamikaze by being reckless – especially emotionally. Your divine protection works best when you’re being mindful and paying attention to the signs, omens, and messages that come from your intuition. That’s their way of communicating with you. Whenever you’re stuck in a messy situation, take a few deep breaths, and silently ask them for guidance. For some, you may just get a very direct and obvious (maybe even literal) answer. For others, it could be a subtle signal that may seem ‘coincidental’, but remember, when it comes to the divine – there’s no such thing as a coincidence!

Virgo June 2022 Horoscope

Now that you’re free from Mercury’s reckless and chaotic retrograde, this is the week for you to unleash your wild side. This is a wonderful time to put to rest all things ‘orderly, organised, and efficient’ about you, and give in to the ‘dark side’ of your psyche. This is a week where it’s okay for you to be as messy as you desire. You are not responsible for cleaning up other people’s mess. This is your karmic free pass to run wild with the wolves – metaphorically speaking of course.

This is also a week for you to break rules. No, by that I do not mean to indulge in unlawful activities. It’s more about breaking your own personal rules that are limiting you from exploring life. For example – if you’re the kind of person that cooks by following a recipe word-for-word, then this is a week where you’re encouraged to cook intuitively. Doing so will actually show you how well, you’ve actually learned anything, as well as, how well you can actually listen to the guiding power of your intuition and even your gut instincts. If you honour them – they’ll never lead you astray, and you learn how to happy ‘free flow’ through life without any fear or hesitation!

Libra June 2022 Horoscope

Time and tide wait for no (wo)man – and thus, ‘The Universe’ wants you to start keeping up with the times before you find yourself being lost in a forgotten past. This is a powerful week for you to not only honour your skills and talents, but also start upgrading and updating them. Whether it is self-study, or through taking on an actual formal course (online or offline), or perhaps even taking on opportunities that require skills that aren’t in your possession – with the hope of learning along the way. Either way, this is a wake up call that’s encouraging you to not rest on your laurels.

This isn’t to make you paranoid, nor is it about being suspicious of fresh competition. This is about taking stock of where you are in your life and your career. Are you on track towards achieving your true goals, or have you been distracted by pleasant and not-so-pleasant deviations? When is the last time you learned something new that can give you an edge over others? Answering these questions through mindful introspection without traces of self-critical-judgment may be quite the illuminating experience.

Scorpio June 2022 Horoscope

This week is all about focusing on being joyful. There’s been far too much time and energy spent on things that have been heavy and overwhelming, and lord knows how much darkness has entered your consciousness over the years. Hence, now’s the time to focus on joy. Easier said than done, I know! However, you must understand that happiness takes effort. The strongest heart, is after all that which has been broken multiple times, but still knows how to love freely and express joy without any fear or hesitation.

It’s not about being ‘positive’ or ‘funny’ or even ‘smiling’ twenty-four/seven. No one is humanly capable of being that way permanently. It’s more about making a choice. To choose to see the light, even if it’s a lone flickering flame. To choose to focus on the things you love about your job, even if it’s just something to pay the bills. If there’s nothing even remotely joyful about it – then why are you there? Similarly, choose to see the qualities in the people in your life that bring you joy. If nothing about them does, what’s stopping you from walking away in order to make room for those who can add joy to your life? Answering these questions could perhaps be the most powerful thing you can do in your quest for living life joyfully.

Sagittarius June 2022 Horoscope

Sometimes, the most powerful thing we can do is to spend some time with ourselves. After all, if we don’t enjoy the pleasure of our own company – who else will? This is a week where mindful introspection is the need of the hour. One can do it through numerous meditative techniques, with astounding results. Journaling can also be a wonderfully therapeutic way to not only get things off your chest, but also develop a powerful relationship with yourself. However, if meditation isn’t your thing, and you don’t have the patience to journal – then just simply, spend a few moments and talk to yourself or just silently sit with yourself.

I know – that can be so scary at first! Especially when we get so restless by doing nothing when there’s a whole world outside to explore, and so many wonderful and new people to meet. However, I promise you this – once you get a hang of building a relationship with yourself – you’ll discover that your inner world is far more fascinating and wonderful than the world outside. Furthermore, once you build a strong connection with yourself, you’ll discover how truly fascinating and wonderful you are, and in the process, you’ll also heal some past traumas (including past life ones).

Capricorn June 2022 Horoscope

Now is the time to think big. This isn’t only thinking big, but doing big. Now is not the time to limit yourself with negative and restrictive beliefs about yourself and your capabilities. Find ways to get over your insecurities and inhibitions. It may not be easy, however, you have a powerful chance to set major goals, and this week, The Universe is giving you a major karmic ‘boost’, in order to help you achieve them. The only thing that can stop you from doing so is you.

This week, let’s try working on becoming your very own best friend, and thus love yourself enough to not only dream big, but achieve big, and thrive magnanimously! You must understand that you are worthy and deserving of the good things in life – material, and those that can’t ever be measured. Find ways to heal and release damaging beliefs that keep you from deeming yourself worthy. Holding onto them will not make you happier, nor will it make life any smoother. Leave the past behind, and move forwards towards a fabulous future that is desperately waiting to reveal itself to you.

Aquarius June 2022 Horoscope

This is the time for you to be devoted and committed to whatever you love the most. Whether it is a particular person, a higher cause, or even the career you’re in – this is the time to go all out. Now is not the time to be distracted from your path – no matter how pleasant the distraction is. Complete and utter devotion is the call of the hour for, there is an important soul lesson that is to be learned for your personal, as well as, spiritual evolution – that can only be revealed after you’ve gone all out on what you love the most. For some of you – it may be completely life-changing and transformative even!

However, just remember that there’s a big difference between devotion and obsession. The former comes from a place of purity of heart, with little to no expectations at all. The latter comes from a darker and more sinister space and is burdened with excessive and unrealistic expectations that will only burden you and sap you of your vitality the more you – well, for lack of a better term – become obsessed by it. Thus, make sure that whatever you’re deep-diving into, is done with more honourable and healthy intentions.

Pisces June 2022 Horoscope

This week, it’s time to shake things up a little. This is a powerful time to move in a whole new direction. Even the slightest and most subtle changes can have a powerful impact on your life, triggering off a domino effect of karmic levels. Yes, that can be scary at times – however, there’s so much beauty and magic in the world. Let’s start a new life chapter, by being brave enough to take the first step in a direction we’ve never even considered before.

It doesn’t have to be something life-changing immediately. Nor does it have to be something so drastic that it creates chaos all around, as well as, within you. It can be something as subtle as trying a different brand of toothpaste or a new workout class. These may seem trivial, but a change is a change, and the act of breaking monotony of any kind is powerful enough to shatter even the most formidable archaic structures. Even choosing to voice an opinion that differs from the norm, can lead to powerful consequences that can alter the course of your life.