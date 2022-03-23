‘Squid Game’ actress Jung Ho-yeon joins Cate Blanchett to star in ‘Disclaimer’

Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon will be seen in a new Apple TV+ thriller series by director Alfonso Cuarón, titled Disclaimer.

The South Korean model-turned-actress joins the star cast along with Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

More on the thriller series Disclaimer and Jung Ho-yeon’s role:

On 17 March, Jung Ho-yeon was announced to be the latest addition to the star cast of Disclaimer. The actress will be essaying the role of Kim. According to Variety, the character is described as an ambitious, hardworking and eager-to-please person who knows that working for Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett) is going to be a huge opportunity for her.

Previously, she was known as Jung Ho-yeon and HoYeon Jung, but is now going by Hoyeon.

About the series

Disclaimer is based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight. According to IMDb, it revolves around Ravenscroft who is a successful television documentary journalist. Her works have been about revealing the underlying transgressions within the structures of respected institutions.

One day, Ravenscroft finds a novel written by a widower (Kevin Kline) and is horrified to recognise herself as a key character. The novel depicts a harrowing storyline, which she had hoped was buried in the past.

Further information regarding the release date and trailer is not yet available.

The team and crew

Cuarón is the writer, director and executive producer for Disclaimer as part of his overall deal with Apple TV+. Emmanuel Lubezki and Bruno Delbonnel will join as directors of photography on the project.

Production house Esperanto Filmoj’s Gabriela Rodriguez will be the executive producer along with Anonymous Content’s David Levine, Dawn Olmstead and Steve Golin. Blanchett is also the executive producer and Knight serves as co-executive producer.

Hoyeon’s projects

Hoyeon’s stellar performance in Squid Game as a North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok, earned her global accolades, along with the SAG Award for Female Actor in a Drama Series (2022). Recently, French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton announced her as its new global Maison Ambassador.

The former runner-up of Korea’s Next Top Model is represented by CAA and Saram Entertainment.

