BTS to G-Dragon: 14 stylish K-pop stars that are crowned luxury brand ambassadors

Forget about taking over the world by storm with their music, K-pop stars are now taking over fashion as luxury brand ambassadors, and we can’t get enough of them. From Louis Vuitton naming BTS as its global brand ambassador to fan-favourite girl-group Blackpink collaborating with legendary brands like Bvlgari and Dior, Korean idols are on their way to global supremacy, and fashion is no exception. Here is a list of K-pop stars who have fronted high-end fashion brands.

K-pop stars who have fronted global luxury brands

BTS for Louis Vuitton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

Dressing up seven well-known and extremely talented artists sounds like a better deal than just one, isn’t it? BTS, one of the world’s most popular boybands, is building a name for themselves not just in music but also in fashion. Louis Vuitton recently appointed BTS as its new brand ambassador. The boyband donned Louis Vuitton outfits at the 2021 Grammy Awards, as well as making their first runway appearance in Louis Vuitton’s virtual fashion film for its Fall/Winter 2021 menswear line, making this one of the year’s most iconic global collaborations.

BLACKPINK’S Jisoo For Dior

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

Not just Jisoo, but each member of the girl group Blackpink has had at least one stellar fashion collaboration. Jisoo was an important global ambassador for the legendary fashion house Dior. The South Korean star elegantly brought Dior’s modernity and passion to life as a muse for the luxury brand’s collection across all genres.

BLACKPINK’S Rose for Yves Saint Laurent & Tiffany & Co.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco)

Blackpink is clearly taking the centre stage, as seen by Rosé’s recent collaborations with global luxury powerhouses. After being chosen the new face of the Parisian fashion house, Yves Saint Laurent, in 2020, the pop star didn’t stop there. She now has another glamorous collaboration to her name as a global ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

BLACKPINK’S Lisa for Celine & Bvlgari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Lisa is yet another big fashion figure that has influenced trends since its inception. From representing Celine in 2019 with her ever-desirable Parisian flair to becoming the gleaming new face of Bvlgari along the road, the young rapper has undoubtedly left her mark in the world of luxury fashion.

BLACKPINK’S Jennie for Calvin Klein

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

While each of the Blackpink ladies has her own distinct fashion sense, Jennie’s stand-out style sense has always made it a cakewalk for luxury businesses to take her up on their offers. Jennie has all eyes on her after being named Calvin Klein’s newest brand ambassador!

G-Dragon for Chanel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 권지용(權志龍) (@xxxibgdrgn)

Big Bang’s leader was one of the first K-pop idols to be associated with Chanel. After years of attending their fashion shows, he was designated brand ambassador in 2017. The trend of several stars collaborating with luxury powerhouses is clearly opening doors for additional K-pop superstars, and it is just getting hotter.

Jackson Wang For Fendi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson Wang 王嘉爾 왕잭슨 (@jacksonwang852g7)

Jackson, one of the trendiest idols, serves as the global ambassador for a number of renowned luxury brands, including Cartier, Fendi, and Armani Beauty. The very talented star wonderfully reflects Fendi’s inventive attitude, making him an ideal brand ambassador. His artistic collaboration with Fendi is absolutely one of a kind since he is one of the most intriguing Korean artists to emerge from China.

EXO’s Kai For Gucci

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gucci Official (@gucci)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gucci Official (@gucci)

Kai has been a great fashion trendsetter in K-pop. Collaborating with Gucci as its global brand ambassador in 2019, the star has also been an inspiring face of the brand’s 100th-anniversary exhibit, creating history as the first-ever Korean artist to have a collection under his name.

Cha Eunwoo for Burberry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burberry (@burberry)

Cha Eunwoo was approached by a luxury house, which is not surprising given that he has been flexing his impeccable modelling talents on social media for years. W Korea officially confirmed on their page that the renowned star would be the new worldwide ambassador for Burberry, following many clues on his official Instagram account and several behind-the-scenes photos.

AESPA For Givenchy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIVENCHY (@givenchyofficial)

Regardless of the fact that they only debuted a few months ago, this K-pop quartet is definitely focused on making some significant power moves. AESPA has already released a powerful sense of individualism as global ambassadors for the French luxury house Givenchy, which is enough to make this collaboration remarkable.

IU for Gucci

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @gucci

The news came as a surprise to many. Gucci did not release an official statement, instead referring to her as a “global brand ambassador” in an Instagram picture from Cannes on May 29. Gucci posted a photo of the singer on the red carpet, wearing a stunning green gown created by the brand.

Gucci captioned the post, “Global Brand Ambassador IU was captured at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival wearing a Gucci gown with lace rebrodé petal details on the cuffs, as well as sequin flowers and crystal embellishments on the skirt.”

Hyuna For Loewe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyun Ah (@hyunah_aa)

Hyuna, a K-pop singer-songwriter and rapper, is the global brand ambassador for Loewe. Going solo while maintaining her bold sense of fashion is helping the brand in breaking new boundaries. There’s nothing like a boundary-pushing fashion face to embody today’s modern, independent woman.

Enhypen for AMI Alexandre Mattiussi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by i (@amiparis)

Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki, the seven global members of Enhypen, were announced as the first-ever house ambassadors of luxury brand AMI, collaborating on a series of special projects with the brand.

Ami, which established in Paris in 2011, was created as an ode to the city, inspired by its inhabitants and attitudes. Ami, which translates to Friend in French, takes a more intimate approach to design, giving a complete, but realistic sartorial collection that straddles the line between casual and chic.

Sehun for Dior Men

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEHUN (@oohsehun)

Oh Sehun, a member of the idol group EXO, has been a mainstay at fashion weeks and is noted for his sartorial flair. He has worked with various brands, including Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Ermenegildo Zegna.

His most recent fashion venture has him starring in the Fall 2021 collection shoot for Dior Men. In late December 2020, Sehun joined the Dior family.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock