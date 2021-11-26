From BTS’s Jin to Jay Park, here are 7 K-pop idols who are also entrepreneurs

From venturing into the fashion industry with their line of clothing and accessories to set up restaurants, cafes and record labels, these K-pop stars have hit the bull’s eye with their business acumen.

Apart from wooing the world with their talent and growing popularity, Korean musicians have become the face of several endorsement deals and creative collaborations. Moreover, some of them have gone the extra mile and invested in lucrative businesses to get the best returns. These include investing in real estate and start-ups as well as launching their own brands to become entrepreneurs.

Having said that, juggling tasks and branching out to establish a business is no mean feat, especially when their plate is full with countless hours of training, performing live shows and appearing in interviews. Additionally, the struggles of pop stars in the entertainment industry to maintain a certain lifestyle, which includes exhausting gym routines, restrictive diets and much more, are known to one and all. But these K-pop stars make it seem effortless and work harder every day and aren’t shying away from pursuing their passion other than music.

Some of these idols have partnered with either their colleagues or family members to begin new ventures, but their contribution still makes up an essential part of catapulting the businesses to success. Additionally, with more and more K-pop icons devoting their time to establishing entrepreneurial ventures, their fanbase has only grown and so has their wealth and the number of luxurious properties and vehicles they own.

From BTS’s Jin and rapper BM to the multifaceted Jessica Jung and Jackson Wang, read on to know which K-pop idol is creating a niche for themselves in the world of business, inspiring many to follow their passion(s).

Here are some of the K-pop idols who are also entrepreneurs