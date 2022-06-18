Kit Harrington returns as Jon Snow in HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff

A Game of Thrones spinoff series based around Jon Snow is in the works at HBO. The show will see the Lord of Winterfell, played by Kit Harrington, back in action. Here’s what we know so far.

Fan-favourite Jon Snow is set to return to screens with a Game of Thrones (GoT) spinoff that’s in development. This update adds to the legion of other similar shows that circle back to the hit fantasy drama, including Tales of Dunk and Egg, 10,000 Ships, 9 Voyages, Flea Bottom, and an animated series. Additionally, House Of the Dragon, which is set 200 years prior to the original series, will take viewers back to Westeros on August 21.

The new spinoff might explore Jon Snow’s adventures post GoT

BREAKING: Kit Harington will reprise his role as Jon Snow to star as the lead in a GAME OF THRONES sequel series pic.twitter.com/09iBR4NCch — MovieRankings.net (@LightsCameraPod) June 17, 2022

Although not much has been revealed regarding the show as of yet, reports state that the series of events would spotlight the journey of the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. To recap (spoilers ahead!), the character was last seen riding into the Haunted Forest with Ghost and the Wildlings to begin a new life, after being exiled from Westeros.

However, what seemed like an iron-clad (pun intended) ending to his story is now up for debate, considering the series focuses on events that take place after the conclusion of the show. The possibility of a cameo by other popular characters, including Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), is in place as well.

Created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, Game of Thrones concluded after eight seasons in May 2019. The show was wildly popular, with the final episode alone raking up over 13 million (130 lakh) viewers on HBO. Kit Harrington, meanwhile, who essayed the role was nominated for two Emmys – supporting actor and lead actor in a drama series – during his time on the show. Since then he’s also starred in Marvel’s Eternals and Amazon’s Modern Love.

All images: Courtesy HBO