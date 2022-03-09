Lady Gaga announces new dates for Chromatica Ball Summer Tour

Lady Gaga has announced a slew of new dates for her highly-anticipated Chromatica Ball Summer Tour 2022. The American singer and songwriter made the announcement on Twitter with the revised schedule for the Grammy-winning album. The global tour was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 restrictions

Released in May 2020, Chromatica debuted with the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200 in 2021. With a start of 274,000 equivalent album units earned, it marked the fifth-largest week for any album in the US 2020 and the biggest for an album by a female artist. The tour was supposed to overlap with the album release but had to be postponed.

Here are the details for Lady Gaga’s Chromatica tour

The itinerary

The Chromatica Ball is officially moving to Summer 2021! We’ve been working hard to figure out the safest and soonest way to bring this show to you, but most importantly want everyone to be healthy and able to dance together at the shows as we always have. pic.twitter.com/clKcv2tnKA — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 26, 2020

The stadium tour has 15 stops and features some iconic locations across the globe. The tour will begin on 17 July and will go on till 10 September.

July 17 — Düsseldorf. Germany, Merkur Spiel-Arena

July 21 — Stockholm, Sweden, Friends Arena

July 24 — Paris, Stade de France

July 26 — Arnhem, Netherlands, GelreDome

July 29 and 30 — London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Aug. 6 — Toronto, Rogers Centre

Aug. 8 — Washington, D.C., Nationals Park

Aug. 11 — East Rutherford, Metlife Stadium

Aug. 15 — Chicago, Wrigley Field

Aug. 19 — Boston, Fenway Park

Aug. 23 — Dallas, Globe Life Field

Aug. 26— Atlanta, Truist Park

Sept. 8 — San Francisco, Oracle Park

Sept. 10 — Los Angeles, Dodger SStadium

Tickets and purchase

Tickets for the newly added dates will be up for sale from 11 March in Arnhem and London while it can be purchased from 14 March in other cities. For the shows in Paris, London, Toronto, East Rutherford, Chicago and Boston, tickets are already up for sale. Those who have already purchased need not worry as these tickets will be valid for the new shows.

Tracks and collaborations

For Chromatica, Lady Gaga has collaborated with other artists like Elton John and Ariana Grande among others. Grande and Gaga came together for “Rain on Me” and it bagged the #1 spot on Billboard. Another track titled “Stupid Love” has also earned a spot in the Billboard top-five hits.

Till now, Lady Gaga has only done one televised concert performance to promote the album. She appeared with Ariana Grande at the 2020 MTV VMAs where the duo belted out a number of tunes from the album. A remix version, titled Dawn Of Chromatica, was released in September of 2021.

