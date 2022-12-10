10 last-minute advent calendars of 2022 that you can still buy, from beauty to fashion

Have you been searching for the perfect gift but overlooked purchasing the ideal advent calendar? We’ve got it covered. Suppose you think it’s too late to buy a 2022 advent calendar for your loved ones. In that case, it isn’t, and our curated guide features the most stunning advent calendars that are (magically still) available in Malaysia.
With the hecticness surrounding the Christmas celebration, it’s easy to overlook the finest things that make Christmas 2022 a momentous affair. From hunting for the perfect decor to stocking up your freezer with delicious snacks, we tend to forget the beauty of counting down to Christmas, and this is where our guide comes in handy. Yes, it’s never too late to purchase an advent calendar, and to help with the countdown, we hunted down the most stunning sets suited for every personality. Ideal for the beauty-obsessed friend or the fashion maven in your life, you can surprise them with Dior Beauty’s or Swarovski’s Advent Calendar 2022. For coffee lovers, Nespresso’s advent calendar 2022 features aromatic limited-edition flavours in collaboration with Pierre Herme Paris.
Last-minute advent calendars for Christmas 2022 in Malaysia:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Nespresso Advent Calendar
- Swarovski Annual Edition 2022 Advent Calendar
- Dior Beauty Advent Calendar
- Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar 2022
- Tiffany & Co x Andy Warhol Advent Calendar
- The Body Shop 'Box of Wishes'
- Funko Advent Calendar: Harry Potter
- Jo Malone Advent Calendar
- Sephora Collection Wishing You Advent Calendar Set
- Royce Christmas Collection
Decked in a starry blue box with touches of gold, Nespresso’s advent calendar for 2022 is a stunning collaboration with the renowned architect Pierre Herme. Behind each door, you will find various coffee pods, including three co-created with Pierre Herme Paris. Highlights include the Infiniment espresso (a balance of red fruit and cereal notes), Infiniment Gourmand (a light roasted coffee with a roasted hazelnut flavour) and Infiniment Fruite (a light roasted coffee with raspberry flavour).
Celebrate the magic of the season and countdown with Swarovski. This year’s advent calendar 2022 features 25 beautiful yet dazzling cut crystal creations as ornaments, figurines and magnets to decorate your home and tree. Each day, you will find signature Swarovski designs, along with a surprise from the adorable Mo the Cow and Ricci the moose.
In collaboration with artist Pietro Ruffo, the breathtaking advent calendar is splashed in a magical and luxurious astral world filled with constellations, stardust and fantastic beasts. If you take a closer look, you will spot the beasts dancing around the North Star by the iconic 30 Avenue Montaigne. Get ready to unlock the beauty of Dior and discover a new surprise while counting down till Christmas. Highlights include the J’adore EDP (5ml), Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet (5ml), Rouge Dior 999 velvet finish and the 30 Montaigne Candle (85g)
Lego’s limited-edition advent calendar is perfect for any Marvel fan, especially those obsessed with the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movie franchise. Whether for the kids or your lego-obsessed best friend, get ready to unlock your favourite characters from the MCU movie and discover six iconic Minifigures, along with other mini-build models: Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot, Mantis, Nebula and Drax.
Taking inspiration from Andy Warhol’s iconic Christmas greeting cards for the Maison in the ’50s and ’60s, this year’s unique advent calendar is the ultimate gift for any fashion enthusiast. Like the classic Tiffany Blue boxes, the advent calendar reveals 24 incredible gifts filled from sparkly diamonds to numbered hang tags decked in the artist’s work.
Get ready to glow with The Body Shop’s ‘Box of Wishes’ advent calendar. What makes this year’s design so unique is its pop-up construction highlighting the women who make the brand’s Community Fair Trade mango seed oil in Chhattisgarh, India.
The Body Shop’s ‘Box of Wishes’ advent calendar features 24 head-to-toe body and skincare products comprising the British Rose Hand Cream, Tea Tree Face Wash, Shea Hand Balm, Mango Shower Gel and beyond.
Ideal for any Funko Pop! collector and avid Harry Potter fan, this advent calendar is the ultimate gift. As you countdown to Christmas, you will receive a tiny pop figurine of your favourite Harry Potter character. Clear your shelves and dedicate a space for your new little friends.
From home fragrances to their signature colognes, the Jo Malone advent calendar is a treat for any perfume lover. Fill up your days with the most heavenly scents as you uncover 25 days of their signature treats and seasonal adornments. If you’re curious, here’s what the advent calendar entails: White Moss & Snowdrop Cologne (9ml), Red Roses Shaped Soap, Blackberry & Bay Cologne (9ml), Pine & Eucalyptus Travel Candle and more.
From skincare to bath essentials, Sephora Collection’s advent calendar is ideal for that beauty-obsessed friend. This limited-edition set is excellent for its travel-sized products and has everything you need for easy storage in your everyday purse. We have our eyes set on the Mini Big by Definition Mascara, Mini All Day Hydrator, Mini Brightening Eye Cream, and Mini Gua Sha Tool. Other highlights include the handy essentials such as a trusty nail file, makeup sponge, hair tie and pocket mirror.
You know what they say? A piece of chocolate a day keeps the doctor away. Countdown with Royce as you indulge in 42 pieces of chocolates while collecting five collectable winter charms. The Christmas Collection includes 1 Petite Bear Chocolate Pistachio, 10 Pure Chocolate, 5 Chocolate Wafers, 2 Matcha Chocolate and more.
All images are credited to their respective brand / Hero image credit: Unsplash/Jan Romero; Featured image credit: The Body Shop
