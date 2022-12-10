10 last-minute advent calendars of 2022 that you can still buy, from beauty to fashion

Have you been searching for the perfect gift but overlooked purchasing the ideal advent calendar? We’ve got it covered. Suppose you think it’s too late to buy a 2022 advent calendar for your loved ones. In that case, it isn’t, and our curated guide features the most stunning advent calendars that are (magically still) available in Malaysia.

With the hecticness surrounding the Christmas celebration, it’s easy to overlook the finest things that make Christmas 2022 a momentous affair. From hunting for the perfect decor to stocking up your freezer with delicious snacks, we tend to forget the beauty of counting down to Christmas, and this is where our guide comes in handy. Yes, it’s never too late to purchase an advent calendar, and to help with the countdown, we hunted down the most stunning sets suited for every personality. Ideal for the beauty-obsessed friend or the fashion maven in your life, you can surprise them with Dior Beauty’s or Swarovski’s Advent Calendar 2022. For coffee lovers, Nespresso’s advent calendar 2022 features aromatic limited-edition flavours in collaboration with Pierre Herme Paris.

If you’re planning to take your Christmas celebrations from the dining room to the top-rated hotels in Kuala Lumpur, bookmark our guide and get ready to plan the best festive reunion this year. Check it out here.

Last-minute advent calendars for Christmas 2022 in Malaysia: