Golden Globes 2022: ‘The Power of the Dog’, ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Succession’ win big

The 79th Golden Globe Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California, US, on 9 January 2022. As announced previously by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA), the ceremony was held privately, and there was no live streaming.
West Side Story and The Power of the Dog were the big winners of the night, bagging three major honours each.
Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story won the Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy besides the awards for Best Actress in Musical or Comedy and Best Supporting Actress.
Jane Campion won the award for Best Director of a Motion Picture for her dark western The Power of the Dog. The film also won the Globe for Best Motion Picture — Drama and the award for Best Supporting Actor.
The TV series Succession won three awards, including Best Television Series — Drama, among other television honours at the ceremony.
Golden Globes 2022: A look at the event
Big night for Rachel Zegler and Nicole Kidman
Andrew Garfield and Rachel Zegler won their respective awards for Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. For Zegler, it was a win on her feature film debut with West Side Story. Her co-star Ariana DeBose won the award for Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture.
Garfield, on the other hand, picked his trophy for Tick, Tick … Boom!.
The Golden Globe award for Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama was won by Nicole Kidman and Will Smith. The latter took the honour for playing Richard Williams, the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard. This was the fifth Golden Globe from 17 nominations across the years for Kidman, who played Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos.
Belfast and Power of the Dog had joint highest nominations with seven each.
Squid Game, the acclaimed South Korean series which was Netflix’s most popular show in 2021, became the first Korean drama to be nominated for Best Television Series — Drama at the Golden Globes.
Other than 77-year-old winner O Yeong-su, who won the Best Supporting Actor — Television, fellow South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae was nominated for best actor in drama for the same series. The award, however, was won by Jeremy Strong for Succession.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez won the Best Actress in a Drama series for Pose, becoming the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe.
A scaled-down ceremony
The HFPA had on 6 January tweeted that the event will not be live-streamed.
A day earlier, Hollywood Reporter quoted from a statement by an HFPA representative: “This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed. We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.”
The ceremony was without the glitz and glamour that it was once associated with. There was no red carpet, no celebrity guests or media persons.
Winners were announced in a 90-minute gathering, with the HFPA highlighting its philanthropic endeavours.
The HFPA has continuously been under fire from critics over a slew of issues, including sexism, bullying and corruption. Things came to a head when Los Angeles Times revealed there was not a single black member on the 87-member board of directors of the body.
Once hailed as the second-most important film honour after the Oscars, Golden Globes quickly fell into ignominy. The HFPA was criticised by celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo. Tom Cruise even returned his three Golden Globes as a show of protest. Broadcasters and streamers, such as NBC and Netflix, also cut ties with Golden Globes following the controversy.
The HFPA rapidly introduced reforms. In late 2021, the embattled association added 21 new members — the largest ever in its history.
“We are building a new organisation, one that is not focused on fulfilling quotas, but instead has diversity and inclusion at its core, has ethical conduct as the norm, and has people of colour involved in every aspect of the Association — from membership to executive leadership,” Hoehne said.
Here’s the list of winners in the categories:
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Belfast
Coda
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West Side Story
Best Supporting Actress in any Motion Picture
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Supporting Actor in any Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Director — Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
Encanto, Germaine Franco
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
Dune, Hans Zimmer
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Be Alive” from King Richard, by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson
“Dos Orugitas” from Encanto, by Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy” from Belfast, by Van Morrison
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect, by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King
“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die, by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Actress in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best TV series — Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Post
Squid Game
Succession
Best TV Series — Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
