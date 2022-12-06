Blackpink to Westlife: Concerts and shows in KL we look forward to in 2023

This year has seen an influx of live concerts and shows return to Malaysian shores, and now, we’re excited about what 2023 might have in store for us. Read on to discover about all the must-see concerts set to show in KL in 2023.

As we bid a (hopefully) permanent farewell to virtual events, more and more concerts, comedy shows and other events find their way back to our shores. This includes This includes K-pop girl band Blackpink . The announcement made back in August 2022 by the ultra-famous group marked the return of live events and concerts in KL, as other huge acts were announced for 2023 shortly after. However, they are not the only ones set to rock the stages in Malaysia, as plenty more will be flocking to KL to entertain Malaysians.

Here’s a guide to all the concerts and other events in Malaysia confirmed for 2023:

Sting ‘My Songs’ tour with special guest Joe Sumner – 20 March 2023

The former frontman, songwriter, and bassist for acclaimed new wave rock band The Police, Sting and son Joe Sumner will be heading towards Malaysia to bring his 14th studio album come to life at the Plenary Hall, KLCC. Peppered with fifteen reworked versions of his most recognised songs from across his career, you will get to sing along to tracks like “Desert Rose”, “Brand New Day”, “Every Breath You Take”, and more. Ticket prices range from RM398 to RM1,288.

Buy tickets here now.

Blackpink ‘Born Pink’ concert in Malaysia for 2023 – 4 March 2023

Fans of the global sensation K-pop group are in for a treat: Blackpink is set to hold a concert in Malaysia on March 4 2023. This gig is part of Blackpink‘s “largest world tour in the history of K-pop girl groups,” and fans in Malaysia are getting a taste of what the show is going to offer. Set to take the stage at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil, concert-goers will be experiencing this show in a newly-refurbished stadium, as the site is scheduled to undergo repair and refurbishment work before the concert.

At the moment, tickets are sold out.

OneRepublic to croon hits on 1 March 2023

It’s official: Grammy-nominated American pop-rock band OneRepublic is coming to Malaysia in 2023 as part of the Asian leg of the ‘OneRepublic: Live in Concert’ tour. For one night only, the band will be rocking the stage at KL Convention Centre on March 1 2023. The concert will not be focusing on any particular album, but instead will feature many of their single hits from recent drops such as “West Coast” and “I Ain’t Worried”, a song that played in the hit film, Top Gun: Maverick. Alongside those songs, sing along to familiar tunes like “All The Right Moves”, “Secrets”, “Apologize”, and more.

Tickets are available for purchase right now.

Westlife the ‘Wild Dreams’ Tour – 23 and 24 February 2023

Similar to OneRepublic’s show, Westlife will put on a show comprising of their best all-time hits. The boy band is famed for tunes like “My Love” and Swear It Again” and is set to take the stage of Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur.

Ticket prices range from RM294 to RM884 and can be purchased here now.

Russell Peters: Act Your Age World Tour – 20 February 2023

Make your Monday and book an appointment with the Canadian comedic master Russell Peters. Having voiced multiple characters in iconic animated shows like Bob’s Burgers, BoJack Horseman, and Family Guy, you can count on his humour to have you laughing all night long. He is set to play at KLCC’s Plenary Hall at 8.30 pm.

Ticket prices range from RM258 to RM888. Tickets are available for purchase right now.

Mamamoo My Con World Tour – 11 February 2023

With stops in Hong Kong, Manila, and Singapore, the South Korean girl group Mamamoo is making a stop in Kuala Lumpur. Fans of Moonbyul, Solar, Wheein, and Hwasa can make plans to snatch these hot tickets. The girl group will be taking over Stadium Malawati, Shah Alam at 6 pm.

Information about ticket purchases is not available yet.

Bunga Cinta Lestari ‘Blossom’ Intimate Concert – 27 January 2023

Indonesian beauty and singer Bunga Cinta Lestari (more commonly known as BCL) will be singing her heart out to local fans at Plenary Hall KLCC. Acknowledging Malaysia as her second home, the star looks forward to be greeting Malaysian fans in person. In an article, BCL said that this concert will be her appreciation for her fans in Malaysia who have been supportive of her career and her relationship with her late husband, Ashraf Sinclair.

Ticket prices range from RM222 to RM1,242. Tickets are available for purchase right now.

Jay Chou’s ‘Carnival’ World Tour arrives in Malaysia – 15 January 2023

Mandopop star Jay Chou is coming to Malaysia as part of his ‘Carnival’ World Tour. If you’ve heard of the show’s postponement, fret not, as it’s only pushed a week later, and if you’ve purchased tickets, it should be good for the 15th. The sold-out show will be held at Bukit Jalil National Stadium and tickets are priced between RM288 to RM938. This show marks Chou’s eighth concert tour and is to celebrate the multi-award-winning singer’s two decades in the music industry.

At the moment, tickets are sold out.

Tulus in action – 6 January 2023

Famed Indonesian singer-songwriter Tulus is making his way to Malaysia to entertain local fans at the beginning of the year. What can you expect? This award-winning crooner will be serenading the crowd with hits from his latest album, ‘Manusia’. The concert is set to take place at the Plenary Hall in KLCC at 8.30 pm.

Ticket prices range from RM250 to RM950. At the moment, tickets are sold out.

(Main image: Blackpink/ Facebook; Featured image: Westlife/ Facebook)

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Malaysia