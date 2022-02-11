BIGBANG’s 5 most memorable live performances you must not miss

BIGBANG is one of the best-selling K-pop boy bands known for their live vocals, fashionable outfits, powerful performances and infectious energy.

The boy band, arguably the all-time King of K-Pop, made its debut in 2006. Managed by the South Korean multinational entertainment agency YG Entertainment, BIGBANG started with five members — G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, Daesung and Seungri — and went on to record over hundred songs in ten years which earned them several awards. Some of the most famous songs include “Lies”, “Bang Bang Bang” and “Fantastic Baby”.

BIGBANG was the first Korean band to win the Best Worldwide Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2011.

BIGBANG’s military service and comeback

In February 2017, T.O.P enrolled in the military for two years which is mandated for all male citizens aged 18-35 by the South Korean government. In the same month, G-Dragon, too, enlisted for service in the military and two years later, Taeyang and Daesung enrolled for their compulsory military service.

However, Seungri was reportedly expelled from the band and YG Entertainment following a scandal in 2019. He has since retired from the entertainment industry.

After a four-year hiatus, the band will make a comeback this spring. The label, in a statement released on 7 February 2022, said, “We have finished recording the new song and are currently about to shoot a music video.”

However, the agency also stated that T.O.P is parting ways with the group as his “exclusive contract with YG has ended, and he will be taking on a wide variety of new challenges as both an artist and an entrepreneur.”

While we wait for their new song, let’s look at five epic live performances by this K-pop group.

Haru Haru

If you are a loyal K-pop fan, you would definitely have “Haru Haru” in your playlist. Penned by G-Dragon, the song became famous instantly and is known as one of BIGBANG’s memorable ballad pieces. After all, it earned them legendary status in the Korean music industry and inspired many budding artists to make covers of the song.

What makes this performance of the BIGSHOW BIGBANG LIVE CONCERT in 2010 unforgettable is the unique stage setting which first features Taeyang playing a melodious tune on the piano and is then joined by other members. BIGBANG set the stage on fire with their fashion and dance moves.

Tell Me and Lies

It was a feast to watch BIGBANG and Wonder Girls put up two fabulous KBS’s Music Bank special acts in 2007. The immensely popular bands came together to make history with this iconic live performance.

In the video, fans can be seen screaming with excitement, which proves how electrifying the collaboration — WONDERBANG — was.

Although “Tell Me” by Wonder Girls and “Lies” by BIGBANG were already topping the charts at the time, what stood out was the live mashup of the boy band’s vocals with that of Wonder Girls and their synchronised choreography.

It was a delight to see each of them put their best foot forward. Once again, G-Dragon proved his mettle as the songwriter of “Lies”.

Loser, Bae Bae and Bang Bang Bang

When BIGBANG graces a music awards stage you witness art in motion. The 12-minute-long live performance at the 2015 Mnet Asian Music Awards night was nothing less than a spectacle as expected by the ‘legends’. Meanwhile, the mashup of “Loser”, “Bae Bae”, and “Bang Bang Bang” showcased the band’s talent and creativity.

The spotlight moves from one band member to another as they appear on stage, enchanting the audience with their voices and synced choreography.

Their knack for good fashion and stage presence will give you goosebumps when you watch the YouTube video which has over 88 million views. Fans wave their Bang Bongs or lightsticks as BIGBANG seamlessly breezed from one song to the other.

We Like 2 Party

The catchy beats of “We Like 2 Party” along with uber-cool denim costumes of the BIGBANG boys made the entire crowd feel as if they were grooving at a summer party. Even the members seemed to be having fun while keeping it simple on the stage of M COUNTDOWN in 2015.

The relaxed choreography gave G-Dragon, T.O.P., Taeyang, Daesung and Seungri an opportunity to goof around and be in their element, especially when Seungri was performing and giggled for a split second.

Their passion for their craft also resonated with their fans who couldn’t get enough of this chilled-out stage presence.

Loser

The stage lit up as the band began to sing “Loser” at the 2015 Made in Seoul concert. This tour had one of the most elegant stages that could be seen through glass tombs.

The song, themed on self-pity, showcases BIGBANG’s vocal prowess and is one of the most heartfelt performances by the band. The five talented singers also looked smart and enigmatic in their MV featured outfits.

Senguri, along with the band, serenaded the audience with the song as the fans swayed their golden crowns.

(Image credit: Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)