Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of January 17 – January 23, 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. Just like the January 2022 horoscope.

After the blessings of Lohri and Sankranthi, the world has taken a chaotic turn. A triple retrograde of Mercury, Venus, and Uranus have disrupted the harmonious patterns of the heavens above. To top it all, the moon turns full in Cancer, unleashing flooding rivers of emotional energy upon the world – that’s experiencing lockdowns with Omicron taking over. Nevertheless, there is always a silver lining – even with the darkest cloud. The stars have beautiful messages for us this coming week, that have been lovingly divined through the Tarot, to help us find peace and love within these chaotic times.

Read your horoscope for January 2022

Aries January 2022 Horoscope

This week, stand strong and don’t back down! This is the ideal time to speak your truth without the fear of being persecuted in any way. Too much time has gone by where you’ve suppressed your voice. Now is the time to unleash. Just remember, do it from a place of honesty and openness, and not from a place of sheer egotism. Remember, it’s our own truth, not someone else’s. So remember to listen with an open heart as well.

This is also a good time to start focusing on your purpose. What is it you’re doing with your life? Are you living the life of your dreams? If not, what do you have to do in order to manifest it? Take your time to ponder the answers to these questions. You’ll be surprised at the revelations that come forth. After all, we’re still at the beginning of the year – it’s an ideal time to commit to making major changes for the better.

Taurus January 2022 Horoscope

As you’re well aware, your ruler, Venus is in retrograde with its mischievous buddy, Mercury. Thus this week can bring about quite a few dramatic turns here and there, causing you to feel slight shakes in your usual steadfast gait. All the more reason why it’s so essential for you to focus on remaining grounded throughout this week. Not only will it help keep things calm, but will prevent you from slipping up in different ways.

The best way to do so is to connect with nature. Be it walking barefoot on the grass – especially in the morning when they’re still covered in dew – or even spending time in a forest or a large park (wear a mask). If neither is possible, maybe acquiring and tending to potted house plants. And if that’s not possible, then the easiest way is to eat a diet rich in root vegetables. After all, your sign is the earthiest of earth signs – nature will always nourish and protect you.

Gemini January 2022 Horoscope

Yes, your ruler, Mercury, has gone retrograde again. And this is just the first time they’ll be doing it this year. So, first of all, breathe – there’s no point freaking out about it – especially with omicron spreading about. Secondly, there’s a secret blessing during the retrograde – especially this week. It’s a perfect time to cut cords with toxicity – especially toxic habits and toxic relationships that are clinging to you like cobwebs!

Even though you low-key love the drama that toxicity brings with it, it’s so important for you to understand that it’s not really going to uplift you in any way. Sure, there are cheap thrills with it, but, there’s a reason those thrills are ‘cheap’. Thus, take it upon yourself to let them go so that you can finally make room for good and uplifting energy that empowers you instead of draining you. Moving away from drama creates good karma.

Cancer January 2022 Horoscope

Not only are Venus and Mercury in a dizzying retrograde, but the moon is full, and in your sign, Cancer. This week can be quite the emotional roller coaster – especially internally, as your sensitivity levels may be unusually heightened. Thus, it’s so important that you draw your boundaries clearly and firmly, ensuring that not only are people aware of them but know how to respect them, as well as, your own space. This is important to do!

However, this is also a powerful time for introspection and self-healing, for you’ll have the opportunity to rediscover a lost part of yourself. Of course, this requires you to be absolutely honest with yourself, and fearlessly go deep within so as to be illuminated by this revelation. This could also be the key that enables you to heal old wounds of your heart and mend bridges that have been burned. The choice to heal is yours.

Leo January 2022 Horoscope

While the world is experiencing chaos with all the retrogrades and chaotic full moon energy, The Universe wants you to know that you are safe and are protected. There are divine forces standing close by to aid and assist you in any way you need. All you have to do is ask, and they’ll do their magic, behind the scenes, subtly creating unexpected miracles that help you out in ways you cannot even imagine.

The best way to experience that is by total and complete surrender. That can be quite a scary thing – complete surrender. Especially when someone like you, who not only likes to be in charge but enjoys getting things done on their own terms. However, think of it as a divine delegation. For the ability to focus on the grander things in life, surrender all other concerns to ‘The Universe’. Let the angels take care of all the details while you focus on the grand prize – they’re more than happy to do so.

Virgo January 2022 Horoscope

While the effects of Mercury being in retrograde may be quite dizzying amongst other things, it’s important for you to remember that your efforts and your commitment have been recognised and that you are appreciated for all that you do. Though it may not seem like that on the surface, it’s important you know that you’re indispensable in any and every which way. It’s so important for you to know your worth and to honour it.

Through the chaos of the retrogrades and the full moon, it’s so important for you to trust that you are safe and are being looked after by forces that are beyond the power of our human eyes. Many of you might even pick up on communication signals from them – usually in the form of signs, omens, and even the niggling voices in your head. Pay attention to their messages – it’s for your own overall betterment. Trust them! Trust yourself!

Libra January 2022 Horoscope

This is a week for you to not only recognise your own power, but also embrace it, and use it when needed. Your ruler, Venus, is retrograde with Mercury, and it forms a powerful trine with Uranus, who is also in retrograde. What does that mean? Well, to put it simply, this means that you have to come up with a different game plan to deal with all the situations headed your way. Old ways and tricks will not work, especially this week.

This is also a time for you to understand that repeating old patterns and running through old cycles, will not really help you grow. They’ll just cause you to re-live old drama and strengthen old trauma, building up negative karma. It’s important for you to remember that you’re stronger than all of it. You have the power to overcome it all. All you need to do is let go of the old ways of dealing with it, and try something new. It’s scary, it’s risky, but perhaps it may just work out for the best!

Scorpio January 2022 Horoscope

This week, there is an important lesson that shall be unfolding for you. What that exactly is, shall be revealed to you at the right time. However, what’s important for you to remember, is that you need to undoubtedly trust your instincts, your gut, your intuitive intelligence – and do what you feel is right. Ignoring them, will not only leave the situation messy, but it’ll prevent you from moving ahead in your personal evolutionary journey.

Trust, especially trust in ourselves, is a very heavy and scary emotion. That’s why it’s so important for you to build trust with your intuitive intelligence, and honour your instincts. That’s the spot where you not only receive divine guidance but also where you can connect and be one with the divine forces of ‘The Universe’. That can only be achieved when you trust it with all your heart and soul, without an ounce of doubt. Open your heart, and be amazed by all that’s revealed.

Sagittarius January 2022 Horoscope

For those of you who are actively pursuing a spiritual path or studying anything esoteric in nature, this week brings about powerful divine energy portals that will not only open your eyes – especially the third one – to the magical mysteries of ‘The Universe’, but powerful downloads of divine wisdom will be available to you, enabling you to charge full speed ahead in your journey of personal and spiritual evolution. Be ready for it!

For those of you that are sceptical, or prefer leading a more practical life, this is a beautiful time to actually start pursuing a spiritual path, or even begin studying an esoteric subject of your choice, for not only will it reveal answers to questions that plague you, but also find a sense of peace and calm that might shock and even intimidate others. It’s important for you to recognise that your thoughts are magnetic and powerful, and are the keys to creating miraculous changes around and within you. Believe them!

Capricorn January 2022 Horoscope

This week, Capricorn, choose to be the spirit of love. What does that exactly mean? Well, for starters, would love cause incredible levels of self-doubt, self-criticism, and brutal negative reinforcement of yourself? No, it wouldn’t! So let’s start with just being kind to yourself, and taking it easy. There’s so much negativity and trauma in the world – especially with Omicron taking over and creating havoc. Be gentle with yourself, starting with this week.

There’s no need to be hard on yourself. Self-criticism when taken to extremes is a kind of self-harm – especially when it debilitates us from experiencing joy in life. If need be, take help from loved ones, and even qualified professionals. By improving the relationship you have with yourself, automatically you’ll heal and improve the relationships you’ve had with others, as well as, attract loving and uplifting future relationships that will fill your life with love. So, let’s be gentle with ourselves.

Aquarius January 2022 Horoscope

This week, let’s let go of the need to be right. Even if you know you’re right, while others are being incredibly and perhaps even harmfully wrong – let them be. It’s important to pick our battles carefully because not everyone will be able to accept and appreciate what we have to offer. They have their own journey, and their eyes shall be open when it’s the right time for them. We have our own to focus on, and we don’t need their negative energy to drag us down.

It can be hard at times but understand that irrespective of the nonsense that’s being spewed out by others, we don’t need to give them the power to rob us of our peace of mind. Rather than trying to change their minds, ask yourself, what does their behaviour trigger within us? Is there a part of ourselves that we see reflected here? If yes, how do we heal it? Answering those questions could be surprisingly illuminating. Also, on a side note: connect with your mother. Forgive her!

Pisces January 2022 Horoscope

While the world quarantines and lockdowns are slammed upon us, this is a week for you to unleash and express your creative gifts – especially those that you haven’t yet discovered, and those that have been underrated and underappreciated. This is what shall help you find peace in these chaotic times, as well as, bring a surprisingly crystal clarity while everyone else is blinded by fear, doubt, and the illusions of their own dismay.

By tapping into your creative spirit, you’re gaining access to divine portals, which enable healing to automatically begin the minute you start expressing that creativity. Beyond that, this is an indirect way of spiritual growth, for all creative talents – no matter how deeply buried – are divine gifts from ‘The Universe’. Expressing them with love is your gift to ‘The Universe’. Thus, this is how you can evolve spiritually, as well as, heal past karmas, and maintain your sanity during these conflicting times.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India