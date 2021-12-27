Marvel Studios’ Eternals to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in January

Marvel Studios’ Eternals will stream soon on Disney+.

Disney+ announced that Marvel Studios’ Eternals, one of the biggest movies of the year, will start streaming exclusively on Disney+ on January 12, 2022. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest team of superheroes has led theatre audiences on an exciting journey spanning thousands of years. Now the Eternals are bringing all of that signature Marvel Studios’ action, spectacle, and thrill to Disney+.

What is Eternals all about?

Eternals joins 13 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, which gives subscribers more picture with an expanded aspect ratio for an immersive viewing experience at home (content availability varies by region).

Marvel Studios’ Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Academy Award Winner, Chloé Zhao directs the film, which boasts an outstanding ensemble cast including Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos.

Also starring in the new Marvel Studios’ adventure are Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

All images by Disney+/Marvel Studios. The story first appeared on August Man Malaysia