Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of May 16 – May 22, 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unraveling all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. So does the May 2022 horoscope.

Mercury continues its mischievous retrograde, as the week begins with a powerful lunar eclipse – during the blood moon – signifying that there are powerful forces at play that are going to transform our lives to the point of no return. However, have no fear, for the stars have beautiful messages to help us navigate this eclipse season. These have been lovingly divined by the Tarot and delivered to you with the wish that you have a brilliant week ahead!

May 2022 Horoscope for all zodiac signs

Aries May 2022 Horoscope

Think twice before rushing into anything. Though the temptation to throw caution to the wind and charge full speed ahead is strong – it would be wise to look before you leap. Beyond decision making, follow this advice before you express your thoughts and opinions about sensitive subjects. You never know who is listening. Sensitivity is severely subjective and not everyone can develop a thick skin as strong as yours. Information is power, thus keep your ears open and be ready to grab onto opportunities.

In the realm of your professional life, as brave you are when it comes to speaking your mind, always remember that people can use your words against you – especially by twisting things out of context. Hence, focus more on listening. Pay attention to all that’s said and not said.

In the realm of your personal life, always remember that people aren’t adept at reading your mind. Nor are they able to always understand the context of things, nor your intentions. Hence, choose your words wisely, with love. Silences speak volumes and be sure to read between the lines.

Taurus May 2022 Horoscope

For some of you, this week is all about establishing new roots. For some, this week is all about tending to old ones that are turning dry due to the arid state of the world around and within you. Either way, this is a powerful week for laying a foundation for your future life ahead. Prune the weeds and clear out all the past baggage. Heal what needs to be healed. Practice forgiving the past, as well as, yourself for reacting to it. When done, breathe, and prepare for the new path that opens before you.

In the realm of your professional life, take some time to celebrate all that you’ve accomplished so far. Give yourself the credit you’re long overdue. Success isn’t a lonely journey, hence acknowledge those who have helped you along the way. Their efforts helped make you who you are today.

In the realm of your personal life, those of you who are in relationships – this would be a wonderful week to treat your partners to something indulgent to help reignite faded sparks. Those of you who are single, well, treat yourself to an indulgence or two – or maybe even three. You deserve it!

Gemini May 2022 Horoscope

Mercury’s retrograde continues to pose the eclipse, and yes, as exhaustingly chaotic as it can be, it also brings with it blessings for a fresh start of sorts. Some of you may even attain a new outlook on life itself, while for others, you may discover things that may perhaps re-define your understanding of the past, as well as, of your own self. Either way, do not fear this – embrace the new fully, as it’s an important part of your evolutionary journey. Just remember to breathe through the chaos.

In the realm of your professional life, remember that you are being watched, and your performance at work is constantly being evaluated. Be sure your actions give no one any room to complain about you or question your professional ethics. Remember – colleagues aren’t friends!

In the realm of your personal life, remember that no one can judge you, except yourself. Do not surrender your own personal power by putting too much weight on what others have to say about you – to your face or behind your back. Their words reflect more on them than they do on you.

Cancer May 2022 Horoscope

As much as we want to help everyone around us, and take care of as many people as we can, we must remember that at the end of the day – we’re only human. Part of being human is understanding that we have only so much we can give to others without losing ourselves in the process. There’s nothing selfish in protecting and nourishing yourself first. Draw boundaries, honour them well, and make sure everyone else respects them. Ration your generosity following the principle of equity.

In the realm of your professional life, remember that it is okay to delegate responsibilities to others. Not everything has to be ‘top priority’, nor does each and every single step require only your scrutiny. Trusting others to step up to the plate can help form powerful allies that will go the distance with you.

In the realm of your personal life, remember that you can’t be the ‘be all’ and ‘end all’ for another person, nor should you expect the same intense dedication from others. Allow yourself to have some personal space to breathe and spend time with yourself. Doing so may be quite therapeutic.

Leo May 2022 Horoscope

This is a powerful week for you to cleanse yourself of the pain of the past. Focus on practicing the art of forgiveness, especially towards yourself. Holding onto guilt, grief, and shame – even in the smallest amounts – is akin to poisoning our own souls. When you do finally forgive, ‘The Universe’ will open divine portals to send powerful blessings your way. Open your heart wide to receive them, so that you can thrive ahead in the journey of life – joyfully without any regrets!

In the professional realm, following the above-mentioned advice will open up powerful etheric doorways that shall bring with them numerous opportunities before you. Grab onto them wholeheartedly because, ‘The Universe’, truly does want you to thrive magnanimously!

In the realm of your personal life, remember that at the end of the day, we need to surrender to Divine Will, for the more we try to control things, the more invite chaos into our lives. Life never makes narrative sense, and thus, all we can do is treasure the present for all that it has to offer.

Virgo May 2022 Horoscope

Not all battles are worth fighting. Not every issue needs to escalate to such an extent that there’s no going back. Conflict may be the thing that makes life ‘exciting’, however, no amount of excitement is worth the cost of your own inner peace and personal safety. Even if we play ‘peacemaker’, there is a chance for us to get hurt in the process. Always remember that no matter how dire the situation, or how mighty the conflict seems – there’s always a peaceful alternative for all involved.

In the professional realm, always remember that win-win situations are not only possible, but they are always available provided all parties involved choose to act from a place of mindful awareness, rather than be enslaved to their pride and egos. That goes for you too!

In the realm of your personal life, when our relationships feel strained, that’s basically a sign that both parties aren’t truly expressing their hearts’ truest desire. Perhaps they don’t feel safe to do so, or they’re embarrassed by how they feel and so they suppress it. The truth always sets you free. So express it with an open heart!

Libra May 2022 Horoscope

This week is all about facing your fears – major, as well as, minor ones – so that you can be free from all that haunts you, keeping you awake at night – literally, as well as, metaphorically. This is also a week for you to take charge and face the truth regarding situations that you willingly choose to sweep under the rug. What began as a tiny bump, has now become a burdened mountain that looms above you, making it all the more emotionally cumbersome. Be brave, Libra, for the truth shall set you free!

In the professional realm, do not be afraid to stand up to people. Be brave enough to take your share of responsibility, but do not hesitate to call people out on their unprofessional behaviour. This is your chance to show that you are nobody’s victim and that you can stand on your own – tall and proud!

In the realm of your personal life, be brave enough to walk away from toxic situations and people who make you feel less than worthy. You do not deserve to be treated by anyone in a manner that’s beneath your dignity. Be brave enough to face them, call them out, and move on.

Scorpio May 2022 Horoscope

This is a deeply introspective week for you, for, ‘The Universe’, wants you to not only clear your conscience but also, lift the veils of illusion and see the reality of your situation for what it truly is. This is a powerful time for you to not only face your demons, but also find the courage within you to release yourself from their chains – especially the ones you willingly shackled yourself with. Yes, captivity can be strangely comforting, but freedom is what you truly deserve. Demand it now!

In the professional realm, be sure that you aren’t tempted into doing things that skirt the edges of ‘professionalism’ and ‘ethics’. Yes, the rewards for doing so can be incredibly tempting. However, if you’re caught in the act – it might be difficult to recover. Be mindful and honest.

In the realm of your personal life, remember that at the end of the day you are responsible for your own happiness and joy. No one can rob you off them unless you give them permission to do so. Take back the power that’s been stolen from you, and ensure no one dares do it again!

Sagittarius May 2022 Horoscope

This is a week for you to take charge of your assets, as well as, reflect upon all that you have built – literally and metaphorically in your life. Yes, you have every right to enjoy the fruits of your labour, but do not spend too much time resting upon your laurels. The time is ripe to start planning on how to make the most of your assets, as well as, how to grow and secure your financial future. This is the perfect time to visualise the legacy you wish to leave behind, and start working towards manifesting it.

In the professional realm, investment opportunities are ripe, but making the choice can be a tricky affair – especially in these unsure times. Make sure you take advice from trusted sources who only wish the best for you. Keep your ears open for certain ‘tips’ that can be quite rewarding in the long run.

In the realm of your personal life, the biggest relationship you need to work on this week is the one that you have with yourself. After all, if you don’t love and respect yourself, how can you love or respect anyone else, as well as, how will you be able to receive anyone’s love and respect? Ponder this as you delve into your self-love journey!

Capricorn May 2022 Horoscope

Do not worry about all the hard work you’ve been putting in, Capricorn. Your efforts are being noticed and appreciated by Divine Forces within the heavenly realm. Everything you have done has been accounted for, and the rewards of your efforts are being manifested in subtle, as well as, obvious ways – and especially in ways you never could imagine. Remember, it takes time for a seed to become a mighty tree. You are on the verge of building an entire forest. Be patient and keep at it – you are blessed and shall be rewarded!

In the professional realm, yes – it’s never glamorous or fun to do all the ‘grunt work’. However, your success in life is determined not only by the efforts you put in but also by your willingness to do so without any bitterness. Just be sure your dedication is not being taken advantage of.

In the realm of your personal life, always remember that all work and no play – make Capricorn a dull goat. As much as you enjoy the work, make sure you spend time having fun with, as well as, appreciating your loved ones. They’re the ones who make your life special – give them the love they deserve.

Aquarius May 2022 Horoscope

This is a powerful time to broaden your horizons. Do not limit yourself courtesy of the narrow visions of those around you. They only see the sky, but you can see the trillions of stars in galaxies that are light-years away. The very fact that you can see them, shows that you have it in you not only to reach for them – but to also conquer them. Do so with your head held high, and your heart empowered so well, that no one’s thunder clouds dampen your sunny disposition and stellar ambitions.

In the professional realm, aim high and don’t back down. If others get intimidated by your ambitions – then it’s just a sign of their own myopic vision, as well as, their cowardice. Have faith in yourself, and have strength in your convictions –nothing will have the power to stop you.

In the realm of your personal life, every great explorer and adventurer has a team of loyal friends and family, who not only support them in every which way possible – but also remind them of their greatness whenever they feel down. Expressing gratitude and love to them will only make them support you more!

Pisces May 2022 Horoscope

Sometimes, the things we’re seeking in order to find fulfillment are never outside. The things that’ll truly give our life meaning are those that are within our grasp, but we’re too blind to see them for what they are. Rather than searching the furthest corners of the world, within the hearts of those that are distant – look within. All the answers you seek are buried deep within your heart and soul. It can be scary to go that deep – but I assure you – it’ll be the most rewarding journey you’ve ever embarked upon.

In the professional realm, rather than seek external resources – make the most of all that you have. You do not need anything or anyone else to give you a ‘leg up’ in life. There is so much untapped potential within you that’s desperately trying to come out. Allow it to burst through and ride the wave with pride!

In the realm of your personal life, remember that at the end of the day, you do not need anyone else to validate you or make you feel special. Yes, some appreciation would be nice, but at the end of the day – only you have the power to truly define yourself and your worth. Never forget this!

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India