Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of May 23 – May 29, 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. And so it goes for May 2022 horoscope.

Mercury had become combust with the sun during its mischievous retrograde – causing communications to get incredibly heated this week, beyond its usual retrograde chaos. The moon tries her best to survive the coldness of Saturn, only to land in a chaotic stellium of Jupiter, Mars, and Venus in Pisces – causing all our emotions to take dramatic swings up, and down, and all over the place. However, have no fear, for the stars have beautiful messages to help us navigate this eclipse season. These have been lovingly divined by the Tarot and delivered to you with the wish that you have a brilliant week ahead!

May 2022 Horoscope for all zodiac signs

Aries May 2022 Horoscope

Sometimes, the best thing we can do is, ‘sleep on a problem’. Yes, it’s a wonderful thing to be decisive and reach solutions quickly – however, sometimes in the heat of the moment, we miss out on finer details that only reveal themselves later on. Also, sometimes the decisions we make on the spur of the moment aren’t well thought out, and thus we have to deal with their consequences later on, and they’re rarely ever pleasant. Hence, allow yourself to take some time to think before acting. Acting with a calm and refreshed mind is always more powerful than with a mind that’s impatient and perpetually in a rush.

In the realm of your professional life, examine the situation from all possible angles and points of view. Do not be strong-armed into doing things that you’re not comfortable with, as well as, make choices under any kind of pressure. No matter who’s got daggers pointing at you, remember that you’re far stronger. Draw boundaries and get rest.

In the realm of your personal life, sometimes blowing up in the heat of the moment can cause us to say regrettable things to the people we love and care about. Rather than be enslaved by your anger and damaged loving relationships, try focusing on your breath and calm yourself down before reacting. Never suppress, but at the same time, ensure that you’re mindful when you’re expressing how you feel.

Taurus May 2022 Horoscope

Powerful doors are opening for you, allowing etheric streams of abundance and prosperous opportunities to flow your way. Be sure that you’re open to receiving them with an open and clear mind and heart. Always remember that one of your strongest and most powerful virtues is your patience. Instead of steamrolling ahead, just breathe and let things come to you. When the path is laid out – charge full steam ahead!

In the realm of your professional life, remember that all the hard work you’ve done in the past, is being acknowledged, and soon you shall see the fruits of your labour manifest. Yes, it may take time, as some fruits are more stubborn than others. However, they will all manifest – all you need to do is have faith, and trust that the universe has your back!

In the realm of your personal life, all work and no play makes Taurus a dull bull. Remember, having fun and enjoying life is a valid part of the human experience – as is taking the rest you need to heal and recover. Balance is the key, and even though you wish to charge up the ladders of your ambition – allow yourself to just kick back and have fun.

Gemini May 2022 Horoscope

Yes, Mercury is still on its mischievous retrograde, causing all kinds of chaos and confusion along its capricious path. However, this is also a powerful time for you as Gemini season has officially begun. Hence, rather than be bogged down by all the havoc the retrograde brings along the way – be receptive to the moments of joy that ‘The Universe’ is sending your way. And don’t worry – the retrograde will not block those blessings. Maybe there’ll be a delay in their arrival, but rest assured, they are reaching you. Let go of your cynicism and allow yourself to just live in the moment. Yes, you can stop rolling your eyes at that!

In the realm of your professional life, be open towards being receptive, for there are powerful opportunities coming the way that may catch you by surprise. Make sure you’re mindful enough to nab them immediately, rather than giving in to your anxiousness, causing them to slip out of your grasp. Trust that you shall be taken care of, and move on forward with joy.

In the realm of your personal life, always remember that the sun is shining brightly upon you. Rather than dwell over the past that has hurt you – remember that you’ve survived it, and are a better person for it. Find ways to release it with peace and love (therapy can help), so that you can continue moving ahead with life in a peaceful and empowered manner.

Cancer May 2022 Horoscope

This is a week where you need to mindfully focus on the task at hand, rather than focus on all that you’ve done in the past, as well as, how much work is still left for you to do. The past is gone, and the future is determined by what you do in the present moment. Just remember to let go of expectations of any rewards. Expectations are limiting, and thus by letting them go, ‘The Universe’ will bless us far greater than ever before, in ways we can barely even imagine. Trust that all shall be well.

In the realm of your professional life, do not be rushed, nor allow others to put undue pressure upon you. This is a week of just laying low and focusing on doing what you’re meant to do – instead of being caught up in the drama of others, along with their unrealistic demands. Saying ‘no’ is a powerful act of self-love that’ll help you in times of need.

In the realm of your personal life, be helpful and available when and where needed, but also remember that you’re nobody’s doormat, and thus they have no right to mistreat you in any way. Draw your boundaries strong and clear, and ensure that they’re honoured and respected by others, as well as, by yourself. You’ll always be safe and protected.

Leo May 2022 Horoscope

This is a week for you to spend time with your family (by blood and by love), and honour and cherish them for all the love they’ve shared with you. Acknowledge and appreciate them, make them feel how special and important they are to you, and express gratitude – thanking them for their love. Just remember that you need to do it from a place of utmost honesty and integrity, as well as, forgive those that have hurt you in the past. It will help you heal your heart.

In the professional realm, remember that at the end of the day, the people we work with, are a family of some kind. True, we may not share the same bonds with them as we do with our loved ones, however, they do form an integral part of our life. Hence, follow the above advice with them – doing so may just help take your career to greater heights.

In the realm of your personal life, always remember that the love you have shared – even with those who are no longer a part of your life – is not only valid but it’s being accounted for by Divine Forces of higher realms. All the love that you’ve genuinely shared has been blessed, and you will be rewarded for it. Just let go of expectations and keep an open mind and heart.

Virgo May 2022 Horoscope

Sometimes, all we can do is move on. Sometimes no matter how much we try, we cannot fix or heal situations (and even people) beyond a certain point. There’s no need to feel guilty, nor should you feel regret of any kind. There were lessons for you to learn about yourself, as well as, about the intricate workings of the world and the collective as a whole. Once you’ve learned them and applied them to your life, there’s nothing more left for you. Thus, it is essential for our personal, emotional, mental, and spiritual evolution that we move on ahead without ever looking back.

In the professional realm, allow yourself to seek better and brighter opportunities. There’s so much for you to learn, and you’ve got oh so much further to go along the path of your ambitions. As long as your efforts of the past have been done from a place of honesty and integrity, you have no need to feel guilty about moving to better and greener pastures.

In the realm of your personal life, when relationships turn toxic, sometimes there’s nothing further to be done. Healing a relationship requires both parties to put in the work and be willing to make things better. If this is not the case, then move on. There’s no point punishing yourself by being with someone who doesn’t value you enough. If they are willing to work, then your love together will help you both heal.

Libra May 2022 Horoscope

Sometimes the most powerful thing we can do is to surrender to the greater Divine Forces of ‘The Universe’, and just take a mighty leap of faith into the unknown. However, before surrendering completely, pay attention to your intuition and gut instincts. They’ll never guide you wrong, and they’ll let you know when it’s time for you to take that mighty leap. Remember, your intuition is the way ‘The Universe’ and your ‘Higher Self’ communicate with you. Honour it, develop a mindful connection with it, and it’ll always guide you well.

In the professional realm, sometimes we need to take risks, and yes, the old adage is true – the bigger the risk, the greater the reward. However, before you take such a risk, make sure you listen to the advice of trusted professionals and those who have your best interest at heart. It’ll be the best thing you could do before jumping straight ahead.

In the realm of your personal life, whether you’re single or coupled, this is a powerful week that may cause you to make rash decisions that could perhaps change the course of your life. Allow yourself to ponder and introspect before doing so, and please be open to the advice of loved ones, and perhaps even qualified professionals before you act.

Scorpio May 2022 Horoscope

This week is all about connections. Whether it’s honouring existing ones, or even making new ones, ‘The Universe’ wants you to build upon your networks – professional and personal – and have a powerful ‘circle’ where there’ll always be someone who has your back no matter what the situation is. However, it’s important to remember that all kinds of relationships – even distant ones, only prosper with a healthy level of ‘quid-pro-quo’.

In the professional realm, remember that to rising to the top of your ladder of ambition, you’ll need the right kind of people to give you a much-needed hand and a boost. Honour and respect them. Make sure you pay it forward by helping those behind you. Encouraging the growth of others invites abundance and prosperity within our lives.

In the realm of your personal life, not all relationships can be quantifiable. Sometimes, we just need to love people just because of the way they are. Measuring their worth on material tangents is futile. However, the best way to judge the quality of a relationship is to observe how your body and heart react upon seeing, hearing, or thinking about them. The body never lies, in spite of the mind’s best efforts!

Sagittarius May 2022 Horoscope

Sometimes, the best thing we can do is to just do nothing. Yes, it may seem hard, especially when pressure is mounting upon us to take actions we’re completely not certain of or comfortable with. That’s when we have to consciously resist the urge to charge ahead and take a much-needed pause. Whenever you feel even the slightest hesitation about doing something – that’s your intuition guiding you to wait. Honour and respect it – it’ll guide you well.

In the professional realm, understand that there are big things at stake, and thus your decisions can set off a chain of events that could perhaps have drastic and even dramatic consequences. Be mindful, and ensure to examine the situation from all different angles and points of you, so that you can peacefully make powerful, informed, and rewarding decisions.

In the realm of your personal life, sometimes the best thing to do is not react. Many times there are forces that trigger us in the hopes of reacting brashly – so that our reactions can be used later on against us. Don’t give them that benefit. Allow silence and stoicism to lead you with grace. It’ll empower you more and cause your haters to quiver.

Capricorn May 2022 Horoscope

Do not be bogged down by the negativity that lesser beings that live under a perpetually stormy cloud try to project onto you. Not only do they not deserve your attention, but their negativity will always be eclipsed by the strength of your heart and soul. Rather than cower before or stoop to their levels, rise up higher by remembering who you truly are! After all, why would a tiger diminish itself over the opinion of a rat? Own your power!

In the professional realm, be bold, be brave, and no not be afraid to express yourself. You have all that it takes to not only conquer your (multiple) mountains of ambition, but you have every right to voice your demands and have them be fulfilled. Do not be afraid of your natural leadership qualities and potential. Many are looking to you for guidance and inspiration. Lead by example with a strong and calm heart and soul.

In the realm of your personal life, remember that your heart becomes stronger, the more you learn to love it. The way we can love best is by learning how to give generously, without depleting ourselves in any way. Read that sentence twice. Thrice even! Remember, you cannot give away all your light. Make yourself stronger so that you can give some without losing your shine!

Aquarius May 2022 Horoscope

This week is all about making choices that can alter the course of your destiny in subtle, as well as obvious ways. Though the tried and tested method is always there, sometimes we need to shake things up with new and experimental ways. The risks of following the latter route are as high as the rewards. However, no one can make the decision apart from yourself. The question is, can you trust yourself? Do not hesitate to seek the advice of others – especially those in superior positions who have a fondness for you.

In the professional realm, you must remember that at the end of the day, there’s a big difference between taking on responsibility and taking the blame. The former is a more empowered stance, while the latter sets you up for an onslaught of (unrighteous) punishment. Own the mistakes that you make, but do not accept the incompetence of others.

In the realm of your personal life, understand that just because you love and care about someone – be it romantically or platonically – you are not responsible for changing them, nor should you take the fall for their bad behaviour. Beyond just having strong boundaries, it’s important to keep your own individuality and individual autonomy intact so that the relationships remain as ‘healthy’ as possible.

Pisces May 2022 Horoscope

This is a powerful time to unleash your creative side with full flair without any doubt or any hesitation of any sort. Also, this week contains a powerful lesson of just being present in the moment, and letting the magic reveal itself to you, rather than chasing after a lofty ideal that keeps escaping your grasp in spite of your best efforts.

In the professional realm, remember that sometimes being in the right place at the right time isn’t just a fluke at all. There are powerful forces that have orchestrated and pulled etheric strings behind the scenes that led you to be at that particular space during that opportune time. Do not question it, for its part of your karmic journey. Embrace it all!

In the realm of your personal life, it’s important for you to practice gratitude this week. However, beyond just doing it on a personal level, try reaching out and expressing your thanks and appreciation to those who deserve it. It may not seem like much, but your words of praise and kindness might have a powerful effect on the lives of others. The domino effect may even cause it to make the world a kinder place.