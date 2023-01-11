K-Pop band MONSTA X makes a powerful comeback with their new EP

K-pop band MONSTA X has made a powerful comeback with their recent album REASON. This is the band’s 12th mini-album and features ‘Beautiful Liar’ as its title track. REASON’s release comes nine months after the k-pop band released their 2022 album SHAPE of LOVE.

In an Instagram video, one of the MONSTA X members, Kihyun, talks about the new album and says, “Our focus track, Beautiful Liar is a powerful funk rock track, and it’s so addictive that you will end up listening to it over and over again.”

REASON shows MONSTA X experimenting with different genres

With a focus on different genres, their new album features some of the k-pop band’s most electrifying performances. The music video of their lead single ‘Beautiful Liar’ is also a visual treat. The video features MONSTA X’s members clad in fiery costumes of red, white and black, performing like there’s no tomorrow. It’s no surprise then that the YouTube video has already caught the internet’s attention and clocked in over 16.5 k likes and over 16 k comments.

Apart from ‘Beautiful Liar’, REASON has four additional tracks in the mini album—’Daydream’, ‘Crescendo’, ‘Lone Ranger’, ‘Deny’, and ‘It’s Alright’.

The music streaming platform Spotify has also shared an update for the Monbebe (the official name of MONSTA X’s fandom) community with the following message –

“#Monbebe have a #REASON to celebrate, #MONSTAX’s 12th mini album is now streaming on Spotify.”

About MONSTA X, its members and their previous releases

Before releasing their new mini album via their label Starship Entertainment, one of MONSTA X’s members, Im Chang-kyun aka I.M, signed up with Sony Music Korea for his solo album. Despite having a different label, this MONSTA X member continues to be thoroughly involved with the band and its productions. I.M is also a lyricist and composer who released his solo album in 2021 called Duality. The South Korean rapper has also had his songs feature on Billboard’s Digital Songs Sales chart. Further, I.M. has also contributed to the lyrics of ‘Beautiful Liar’ along with MONSTA X’s two other members, Hyungwon and Joohoney.

It is also worth mentioning that this is the band’s third release without their sixth member and leader Shownu, who enlisted in 2021 for mandatory military service in South Korea.

Meanwhile, take a look at MONSTA X setting the stage on fire in their new music video

