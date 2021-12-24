Mumbai-born Comms lead Amrapali Gan becomes the CEO of OnlyFans

Adult-site site OnlyFans’ British CEO, Time Stokely (38), worth £97.3million in the wake of establishing the organization, abruptly ventured down today, with Amrapali Gan taking his place. It was reported she intended to make it the ‘safest social media platform in the world’.

Gan, referred to as Ami or AG at work, joined the organisation a year and a half prior and until now was its head of communications. The California-based Mumbai-born advertiser, who has her own Only Fans page of dogs and holidays, today guaranteed ‘unparalleled experiences’ for site clients.

Her selection came as an astonishment to many. Gan, 36, said she was savouring the challenge of top work.

“I will continue to be dedicated to our community and look forward to creating unparalleled experiences for our creators and fans,” Amrapali said in an interview with DailyMail UK. She continued saying, “I am proud to assume this role. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our creator community to help them maximize control over, and monetize their content.” Gan stated that the platform is committed to being the safest social media platform in the world. OnlyFans has just been in presence for about five years, and it has, as of now, been credited with changing the adult industry.

Before joining OnlyFans, Gan worked with rapid growth organisations and fast-moving consumer industries. She was with unicorn Quest Nutrition as the Head of Brand Communications, where Ami helped them through the development period and helped Red Bull Media House zero in on Activation and Communications. Most, as of late, she filled in as Vice President of Marketing, helping dispatch and rebrand the primary cannabis restaurant in the U.S.

OnlyFans is the subscription social platform revolutionising creator and fan connections. The site is inclusive of artists and content creators from all genres and allows them to develop genuine relationships with their fanbase. OnlyFans gives creators the possibility to monetize the content they want to share. Founded in 2016, OnlyFans has since paid out over $5 billion (USD) in creator earnings and established itself as the go-to platform for 180 million registered users and over two million creators worldwide.

Lately, we have seen many new Indian origin individuals taking over American-based companies like Twitter and Google. With Amrapali Gan joining the bandwagon, we can a serious growth in the trend.

