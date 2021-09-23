Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a must-watch series inspired by terrorist attacks

Fans of ER and 24 will agree on one thing about Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

Amazon Prime’s highly anticipated series, Mumbai Diaries 26/11, is finally out. Its intense and emotional trailer had us reeling with the flashbacks of the terrorist attacks that paralysed the whole country. The series, directed by Nikkhil Advani, is an emergency room drama that showcases the plight of both doctors and patients amidst terrorist attacks.

The real story of Mumbai Diaries 26/11 –

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 revolves around the truth of Mumbai 2008, when ten members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, an Islamist terrorist organisation from Pakistan, carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai — from November 26 to November 29. Eight of the attacks occurred in South Mumbai: at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Palace & Tower, the Leopold Cafe, the Cama Hospital, the Nariman House, the Metro Cinema, and in a lane behind the Times of India building and St. Xavier’s College. There was also an explosion at Mazagaon, in Mumbai’s port area, and a taxi at Vile Parle.

Amazon Prime Original: Mumbai Diaries Series cast —

On a daily, Mumbai General Hospital receives over 100 patients in a day. So naturally, in an unfortunate event of an attack around different parts of South Mumbai, the medical system was left overwhelmed. This is what the eight-part series, starring Mohit Raina, Konkona Sensharma, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Tina Desai, Satyajeet Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Prakash Belawadi, highlights.

Of course, courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen more than our share of what a broken and incapacitated medical structure looks like. The crisis was an extraordinary situation, and such situations call for equally extraordinary measures. It had put healthcare workers in the position of frontline warriors, much like soldiers, to resuscitate the lives of as many people as possible.

This Amazon Prime series shows us the ground-level reality of the terrorist attacks across Mumbai. A look at the aftermath of these attacks that jolted the city and the country, leaving hundreds dead and wounded. In the lead, we have Mohit Raina, a doctor at the Mumbai General Hospital and social worker Konkana Sensharma, alongside Shreya Dhanwanthary (who was last seen as a financial journalist in Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992). Konkana Sensharma was last lauded for her performance in Netflix’s Ajeeb Daastaans (2021), while Mohit Raina was last seen in Zee5’s Kaafir opposite Dia Mirza.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 touches upon the effects of post-traumatic symptoms and survivor’s guilt — two of the many things many of us can relate with today.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

All images: Courtesy Amazon Prime. The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India