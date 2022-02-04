Enola Holmes sequel to The Gray Man: Netflix reveals 2022 movie schedule

Netflix dropped its movie preview for 2022 on 3 February. The showreel of the streaming giant’s upcoming movie slate contains a string of originals, ranging from high-octane action flicks and romantic stories to detective films.

Simply put, Netflix subscribers will be treated to over 80 titles in the coming months, starting February.

The release dates of some of these films have been announced.

A look at the Netflix 2022 movie schedule

An array of stars and acclaimed filmmakers

In the films spanning various genres, fans will see the likes of Daniel Craig, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Gosling, Henry Cavill, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Queen Latifah, Jamie Foxx and Adam Sandler, among a slew of other big names.

Behind the camera are equally illustrious names, including Guillermo del Toro, Rian Johnson, Anthony and Joe Russo, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Niki Caro, Nora Twomey, Sally El Hosaini, George C. Wolfe, Judd Apatow, Noah Baumbach, Richard Linklater, Kenya Barris, Paul Feig, Tyler Perry, Shawn Levy and Francis Lawrence.

What does the official Netflix 2022 movie preview trailer reveal?

In a brilliantly executed trailer of what fans should expect to see, Netflix allowed the stars to break the fourth wall.

Therefore, fans not only get glimpses of the many prominent movies such as Enola Holmes 2, Slumberland, The Mothership, The Gray Man and Knives Out 2, but the actors also speak to the audiences about why it is a joy watching films.

“In here, mystery sparks extraordinary adventure,” says Henry Cavill in the character of Sherlock Holmes. Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Enola Holmes, pops up from behind him, saying, “The real mystery is why everyone is talking to them. I thought that was my thing.”

The trailer ends with a scene from Knives Out 2, with Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc looking at something not in the frame.

List of films on Netflix in 2022

Besides a gamut of films in multiple languages from around the world, there is one untitled holiday rom-com. Here are the other movies you must look out for.

13: The Musical

20th Century Girl

The Adam Project

Against the Ice

All Quiet on the Western Front

Along For The Ride

Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood

Athena

Beauty

Bigbug

Black Crab

Blonde

Boo!

Brazen

Bubble

The Bubble

Carter

Choose or Die

Day Shift

Don’t Blame Karma

Drifting Home

End of the Road

Enola Holmes 2

Falling For Christmas

The Good Nurse

The Gray Man

Pinocchio

Home Team

Hustle

The Inheritance

Interceptor

Ivy & Bean

A Jazzman’s Blues

JUNG_E

Khufiya

Knives Out 2

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Love and Leashes

Love in the Villa

Luckiest Girl Alive

Matilda

Me Time

Metal Lords

Monica, O My Darling

Monkey Man

The Mother

The Mothership

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Munich – The Edge of War (München – Im Angesicht des Krieges)

My Father’s Dragon

The Noel Diary

Operation Mincemeat

The Pale Blue Eye

A Perfect Pairing

Persuasion

Purple Hearts

Qala

Rescued by Ruby

The Royal Treatment

Rustin

The School for Good and Evil

The Sea Beast

Senior Year

Seoul Vibe

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)

Shirley

Slumberland

Spaceman

Spiderhead

The Swimmers

The Takedown (Loin du périph)

Tall Girl 2

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

They Cloned Tyrone

Through My Window (A través de mi ventana)

Troll

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

We Have a Ghost

The Weekend Away

Wendell & Wild

White Noise

Windfall

The Wonder

Yaksa: Ruthless Operations

You People

Watch the official trailer here:

Earlier in January, Netflix also released its Korean content slot for the year 2022 with over 20 titles across films and dramas.

(Main image: Netflix; Featured image: Screenshot/Netflix/YouTube)