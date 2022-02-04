Enola Holmes sequel to The Gray Man: Netflix reveals 2022 movie schedule

Netflix dropped its movie preview for 2022 on 3 February. The showreel of the streaming giant’s upcoming movie slate contains a string of originals, ranging from high-octane action flicks and romantic stories to detective films.
Simply put, Netflix subscribers will be treated to over 80 titles in the coming months, starting February.
The release dates of some of these films have been announced.
A look at the Netflix 2022 movie schedule
An array of stars and acclaimed filmmakers
In the films spanning various genres, fans will see the likes of Daniel Craig, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Gosling, Henry Cavill, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Queen Latifah, Jamie Foxx and Adam Sandler, among a slew of other big names.
Behind the camera are equally illustrious names, including Guillermo del Toro, Rian Johnson, Anthony and Joe Russo, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Niki Caro, Nora Twomey, Sally El Hosaini, George C. Wolfe, Judd Apatow, Noah Baumbach, Richard Linklater, Kenya Barris, Paul Feig, Tyler Perry, Shawn Levy and Francis Lawrence.
What does the official Netflix 2022 movie preview trailer reveal?
In a brilliantly executed trailer of what fans should expect to see, Netflix allowed the stars to break the fourth wall.
Therefore, fans not only get glimpses of the many prominent movies such as Enola Holmes 2, Slumberland, The Mothership, The Gray Man and Knives Out 2, but the actors also speak to the audiences about why it is a joy watching films.
“In here, mystery sparks extraordinary adventure,” says Henry Cavill in the character of Sherlock Holmes. Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Enola Holmes, pops up from behind him, saying, “The real mystery is why everyone is talking to them. I thought that was my thing.”
The trailer ends with a scene from Knives Out 2, with Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc looking at something not in the frame.
List of films on Netflix in 2022
Besides a gamut of films in multiple languages from around the world, there is one untitled holiday rom-com. Here are the other movies you must look out for.
13: The Musical
20th Century Girl
The Adam Project
Against the Ice
All Quiet on the Western Front
Along For The Ride
Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood
Athena
Beauty
Bigbug
Black Crab
Blonde
Boo!
Brazen
Bubble
The Bubble
Carter
Choose or Die
Day Shift
Don’t Blame Karma
Drifting Home
End of the Road
Enola Holmes 2
Falling For Christmas
The Good Nurse
The Gray Man
Pinocchio
Home Team
Hustle
The Inheritance
Interceptor
Ivy & Bean
A Jazzman’s Blues
JUNG_E
Khufiya
Knives Out 2
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Love and Leashes
Love in the Villa
Luckiest Girl Alive
Matilda
Me Time
Metal Lords
Monica, O My Darling
Monkey Man
The Mother
The Mothership
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
Munich – The Edge of War (München – Im Angesicht des Krieges)
My Father’s Dragon
The Noel Diary
Operation Mincemeat
The Pale Blue Eye
A Perfect Pairing
Persuasion
Purple Hearts
Qala
Rescued by Ruby
The Royal Treatment
Rustin
The School for Good and Evil
The Sea Beast
Senior Year
Seoul Vibe
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)
Shirley
Slumberland
Spaceman
Spiderhead
The Swimmers
The Takedown (Loin du périph)
Tall Girl 2
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
They Cloned Tyrone
Through My Window (A través de mi ventana)
Troll
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
We Have a Ghost
The Weekend Away
Wendell & Wild
White Noise
Windfall
The Wonder
Yaksa: Ruthless Operations
You People
Watch the official trailer here:
Earlier in January, Netflix also released its Korean content slot for the year 2022 with over 20 titles across films and dramas.
(Main image: Netflix; Featured image: Screenshot/Netflix/YouTube)