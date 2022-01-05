Netflix drops the first trailer of Korean zombie thriller ‘All of Us Are Dead’

Following the incredible success of zombie thrillers such as Kingdom (2019—) and Train to Busan (2016), a new Korean series titled All of Us Are Dead is gearing up for release on Netflix.

Through the teaser, Netflix revealed the first episode will hit our TV screens on 28 January 2022.

Created by Lee JQ, Chun Sung-il, and Kim Nam-su, All of Us Are Dead stars Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young and Cho Yi-hyun as leads.

A look at what is All of Us Are Dead about, the cast, teaser and more

The plot and the teaser

“A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out — or turn into one of the rabid infected,” reads the official synopsis on Netflix.

The teaser gives us a quick but an immersive look into what to expect from the show.

The flashing scenes reveal a zombie outbreak in South Korea where people are rapidly turning into mindless monsters. The focus remains on the school, which will be the setting for the series and the story.

Affected young children, still in school uniform, become unrecognisable as their bodies contort and a blood-lust takes over.

However, some brave students try to fight back, with one firing an arrow at something out of the frame.

In just 23 seconds, the teaser will give you goosebumps while leaving you intrigued.

The cast and the crew

Park Ji-hu, who is one of the leads, had in 2018 shot to stardom with her critically acclaimed performance in House of Hummingbird.

Cho Yi-hyun has appeared in Hospital Playlist (2020-21) and School 2021 (2021), while Yoon Chan-young has starred in Doctor John (2019) and Nobody Knows (2020).

The Korean series, which is based on the webtoon Now at Our School, will be co-directed by Lee JQ alongside Kim Nam-soo.

(Main and featured images: Netflix)