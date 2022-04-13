Netflix teases season 2 of Korean dating reality show ‘Single’s Inferno’

Netflix’s famous Korean dating reality show Single’s Inferno is coming back for a second season. The OTT platform revealed the news by sharing a teaser of the new season on its official social media accounts on 12 April 2022.

Here’s all we know about Single’s Inferno till now

Although no official release date for Single’s Inferno season 2 has been shared yet, Tudum, the official companion site to Netflix, said the show will hit the OTT platform sometime in December 2022.

The second season of the show will feature 10 episodes, unlike the first one which only had eight episodes. According to the teaser, the new season is based on the same concept as the first one, where single people come to the show to find the love of their lives.

While the last season had 10 contestants, this season will also have new contestants added eventually to the initial number of singles.

What is the Korean reality dating show about?

Single’s Inferno works on the concept of bringing single people together in one place and giving them tasks and opportunities to mingle and find their partners. However, the show stood out from other reality dating shows on the OTT platforms because of the circumstances it put the contestants in.

In this show, the contestants are trapped on a deserted island where they have to fend for themselves. Food is scarce on the island, and they have to be in the scorching sun.

However, they are shifted to ‘heaven island’ once they find their partners. The island has a beautiful resort, and staying there allows the newly formed couples to work on their relationships.

Streaming numbers

The first season of Single’s Inferno became a hit on Netflix and attained a spot on the streamer’s top 10 non-English TV list for three weeks straight.

Netflix is hoping to achieve something similar with the new season, which is created by Kim Jae-won and Kim Na-hyun and directed by Ji Hyun-sook and Lee Jeong-hwa.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Tudum Netflix)