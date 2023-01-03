Young Lady Danbury’s first look dropped by Netflix for ‘Bridgerton’ prequel ‘Queen Charlotte’

The first look from Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has been released by Netflix. It features actor Arsema Thomas as young Lady Agatha Danbury. After the global success of the second season of Bridgerton that premiered on 25 March 2022, the streaming platform announced the much-awaited prequel penned by Shonda Rhimes.

The eight-episode prequel to Bridgerton focuses on Queen Charlotte’s rise to power, with the character of Thomas’ Danbury in a prominent role where she will be seen finding her own way into society.

More about young Lady Danbury and the new Netflix prequel

The first look

As Netflix drops the first look of young Danbury in the the limited episode prequel, she can be seen indulging in a conversation with the Queen (Golda Rosheuvel), donning a charming tiara and a necklace.

Netflix’s description of the character reads, “With keen knowledge of the once divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while finding her own voice and power.”

Introducing her character on Instagram, Thomas wrote,” A whole young Lady Danbury! Things will be getting interesting in 2023.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (arséma adeoluwayemi hamera) (@arsemathomas)

Cast of Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte

The new Netflix series has India Amarteifio as the young monarch. Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton, is reprising her role in the prequel along with Adjoa Andoh as older Lady Agatha Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton. The new additions to the team include Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus and Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury.

According to the prequel’s logline, the series which is set to release in 2023, is “centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power.” It further reads, “this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

(Main and featured mage credit: shondaland/bridgertononnetflix/Instagram)