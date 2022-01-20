First look: Netflix releases the first trailer for ‘Money Heist: Korea’

It’s a whole new adaptation of the original Money Heist.

Netflix is producing a new version of Money Heist which is based in Korea. Now, the streaming giant has confirmed the release of the Korean adaptation of global hit La Casa de Papel with Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. A special teaser was released together with the exciting announcement. Check it out below.



Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area narrates a genius strategist and his talented crew composed of top-class thieves attempting to pull off an unprecedented heist in the Korean Peninsula. The story portrays unexpected twists and turns as the crew stage a hostage while facing inexplicable challenges.

The special teaser illustrates the Professor (Yoo Ji-tae) in front of a wall filled with unique masks, including traditional Korean and the iconic Salvador Dali mask from the original Spanish series. As he reaches out to choose the symbolic mask for the heist, the scene transits, revealing the Professor’s final choice to the viewers.

Image: Courtesy Netflix

Furthermore, along with Seon Woojin Team leader of the Crisis Negotiation team performed by Kim Yunjin the attractive visuals of each eight heist members along with their city-name alias are introduced. This includes Berlin (Park Hae-soo); Tokyo (Jun Jong-seo); Moscow (Lee Won-jong); Denver (Kim Ji-hun); Nairobi (Jang Yoon-ju); Rio (Lee Hyun-woo); Helsinki (Kim Ji-hoon); and Oslo (Lee Kyu-ho).

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will be released in 2022, only on Netflix.

All images: Courtesy Netflix

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong