All the details on Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ season 3

The third season of the teenage comedy series Never Have I Ever is all set to premiere in summer 2022 on Netflix.

On March 8, Mindy Kaling shared the news on Instagram with a post that read, “Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer!” She also added. “Plus we’ve just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about.”

The series from creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, who had previously worked together on The Mindy Project, is based on the life of an Indian-American teenager Devi Vishwakumar.

Production for season 3 wrapped in February and the fourth season, which will also be the final one, of Never Have I Ever will most likely be aired in 2023.

Here’s are all the details

What happened in season 2?

In the second season, which concluded in July 2021, we saw Devi struggling to choose between Ben and Paxton, while also dealing with continued pressure from her overbearing mother. She was seen navigating all this while juggling her friendships. The season ended with Devi finally getting together with Paxton.

The cast

After the third season was renewed in August 2021, Netflix also confirmed its starcast.

The lead stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, Richa Moorjani as Kamala and Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross are back for this season as well.

Meanwhile, John McEnroe continues to serve as the narrator in Never Have I Ever season 3.

We can also expect to see Common, Megan Suri and Utkarsh Ambudkar in the third season.

In January 2022, Netflix had announced that actor Anriduh Pisharody will be joining the season 3 cast in a recurring role as Des. He is also sharp like Devi and attends an elite private school.

With this new addition to Devi’s life, her relationship with Paxton and her friendships, we cannot wait to see what the season 3 has in store for our favourite characters.

