Netflix’s TUDUM reveals all the latest updates on Bridgerton, Stranger Things and more

The dust has settled on TUDUM, Netflix’s first virtual fan event.

Held across the weekend, it shined a spotlight on the programs coming to the streamer. TUDUM highlighted new and returning titles across genres. This includes Anime, Indian, and Korean content as well as Netflix’s international offerings.

That said, Netflix did reveal a lot but here are the main reveals that had our interest piqued during the course of TUDUM.

Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth is back because Tyler Rake lives in the sequel to the action film.

The Witcher

Prepare for Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri’s return to the world of The Witcher.

Stranger Things 4

Enter the Creel House at your own risk with this teaser from the upcoming fourth season, coming 2022.

The Sandman

It is never only a dream: Neil Gaiman (Author and EP), Tom Sturridge (Dream), and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death) reveal a mind-bending and visually captivating First Look at the long-awaited dark fantasy series, The Sandman. Based on the comic books created for DC by Neil Gaiman.

Bridgerton

Dust off your finest Regency attire, and prepare to fall in love (again) with this first look at Season 2.

Cobra Kai

Find out when your favourite dojos will be hitting the mat with a sneak peek of Season 4.

Sex Education

Season 3 might’ve barely dropped on 17 September, but a fourth instalment of the adventures of your favourite students are well underway.

Emily in Paris

A very chic Lily Collins takes over France once again, right before the holidays too.

Tiger King

Remember Carol Baskin? Prepare for a very controversial season 2 as the documentary resurfaces the mystery of her missing ex-husband.

This article first appeared on August Man Singapore.