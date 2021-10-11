New K-dramas to tune on Netflix this October 2021

Your weekends are about to be better with these new K-drama Netflix releases this October 2021.

We love our fair share of K-dramas, and for good reason. This entertainment genre has gone way beyond simply entertaining audiences with their movies and television shows. With their eloquent influence on food, music, and especially fashion, K-dramas have pretty much become a global phenomenon.

Whether you’re a die-hard K-drama fan, or you’re a pop culture connoisseur looking to explore and educate, we’ve put together a list of four Korean dramas worth watching this October 2021.