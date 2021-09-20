The latest Netflix K-dramas to add to your list this September and October 2021

Satisfy your K-drama fever with these Netflix releases this September and October 2021.
We love our fair share of K-dramas, and for good reason. This entertainment genre has gone way beyond simply entertaining audiences with their movies and television shows. With their eloquent influence on food, music, and especially fashion, K-dramas have pretty much become a global phenomenon. Whether you’re a die-hard K-drama fan, or you’re a pop culture connoisseur looking to explore and educate, we’ve put together a list of four Korean dramas releasing in September and October 2021.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India
If you rejoice in Korean romantic comedies or even rom-coms in general, head to Netflix and add this to your list, stat. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha encompasses all aspects of an archetypal slice of life and romantic comedy television show. Starring Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-a, the story of this feel-good show revolves around the developing love story of a big-city dentist and a jack-of-all-trades. With four episodes currently available to stream, new episodes are released every weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
Release date: streaming now
This action-adventure binge-worthy K-drama is for those fans of ingenious, unorthodox storylines. The plot follows the story of 456 contestants that risk their lives in a mysterious survival game with one goal in mind, to secure the ₩45.6 billion winning pot. Ever since its release announcement, this upcoming South Korean drama television series has amassed recognition for its deviant title and premise. K-drama fan or not, this is a must-watch for those that revel in riveting diegeses.
Release date: September 17
We’ve got another classic Korean romance series here. The upcoming Netflix series The King’s Affection is a poignant palace romance starring Park Eun-bin and Rowoon. If hidden identities, secret romances, and kingdom-related plots are the kind of entertainment content you take pleasure in, this long-awaited historical romantic drama will pique your interest. Inspired by a comic book series, the show depicts the story of how a female twin disguises herself as her dead crown prince brother, leading to the love story of her and her teacher.
Release date: October 11
The much-anticipated action-thriller My Name has announced a release date for October 15, along with the release of the teaser poster with the words – ‘No one can know. My enemy, my revenge.’ Director of acclaimed dark teen drama Extracurricular Kim Jin-min is collaborating with Netflix for the second time, and we’re beyond excited. Dark and suspenseful, brace yourselves for this Korean crime television series revolving around a revenge-driven woman joining a crime ring as undercover police with hopes to find her father’s killer.
Release date: October 15
All images: Courtesy Netflix