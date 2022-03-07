Home > Culture > Entertainment > 5 new K-drama series you must stream throughout this month
5 new K-drama series you must stream throughout this month
Culture
07 Mar 2022 12:26 PM

Natasha Sethi
Satisfy your K-drama fever with these new releases in March 2022. 

We love our fair share of K-dramas, and for good reason. This entertainment genre has gone way beyond simply entertaining audiences with their movies and television shows. With their eloquent influence on food, music, beauty, and especially fashion, K-dramas have pretty much become a global phenomenon. 

Whether you’re a die-hard K-drama fan, or you’re a pop culture connoisseur looking to explore and educate, here is a list of five K-dramas releasing in March 2022. Happy watching. 

[Hero and featured image credit: Apple]

5 new K-dramas to stream in March 2022:

Jump To / Table of Contents

Crazy Love

1 /5

Crazy Love

This upcoming K-drama revolves around two main characters: a CEO that pretends to suffer from amnesia after receiving death threats, and his introverted secretary whose time on earth is running out.

Crazy Love
Release date
26 March 2022
Genre
Drama, fantasy
watch trailer
Kill Heel

2 /5

Kill Heel

Not so big on romance shows? Fret not, we’ve got a bunch of more thrilling ones in the list, starting with Kill Heel. Three adversarial television hosts aim to achieve success in the home shopping industry, but things aren’t so smooth-sailing for these women as they battle competition. 

Kill Heel
Release date
9 March 2022
Genre
Drama, thriller
watch trailer
A Superior Day

3 /5

A Superior Day

Here’s another thrilling one to keep a lookout for. A firefighter’s life goes from being an ordinary citizen to being embroiled in an extraordinary situation. He must kill a serial killer, who also happens to be his neighbour, in order to save his kidnapped daughter. All of this happens within 24 hours. 

A Superior Day
Release date
13 March 2022
Genre
Drama, thriller
watch trailer
Pachinko

4 /5

Pachinko

Want to indulge in drama without the thriller? We believe you’ll enjoy Pachinko. The highly-anticipated show brings the 2017 historical novel to life with this adaptation. The novel-based series chronicles the life of a Korean immigrant family across several generations. Taking place in Korea, America, and Japan – this story journeys from a forbidden romance to a sweeping saga.

Pachinko
Release date
25 March 2022
Genre
Drama
watch trailer
Tomorrow

5 /5

Tomorrow

Last on the list is another webtoon-based K-drama. A man struggles to land himself a job but that changes once he’s hired by a company of grim reapers. The half-human half-spirit must carry out special missions in the underworld. 

Tomorrow
Release date
26 March 2022
Genre
Drama, fantasy
watch trailer

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Korean New on Netflix Film & TV K-dramas march 2022
Natasha Sethi
Entertainment
