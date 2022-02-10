7 new movies and shows on Netflix, BBC and HBO Go in February 2022

Get your popcorn and snacks ready; it’s time to tune in to these new movies and shows in February 2022.

It’s time to unwind with new movies and series. Horror fans are in for a treat as the sequel to the iconic 1974 Texas Chainsaw Massacre returns. If you’re in the mood for light-hearted comedy, the season two premiere of Space Force starring Steve Carell should be on your list. Get a glimpse of Kanye West‘s life as his most-anticipated documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy debuts with a three-part film series. In Inventing Anna, we take a closer look as a journalist dives deep into the case of con artist, Anna Delvey who stole the hearts and money of New York elites.

New movies and shows to stream on Netflix, BBC and more in February 2022:

Netflix

Movies

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Premiering on 18 February

Horror fans will enjoy this sequel to the 1974 original, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Here’s a recap: When a group of teens head out to rural Texas to visit grandfather’s grave, they meet Leatherface, who gruesomely murders them one by one. The only survivor? Sally Hardesty. Picking up exactly where the original left off, Leatherface returns to terrorise a group of teens/influencers who disrupt his secluded town after nearly 50 years of hiding.

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Premiering on 16 February (weekly)

It’s impossible not to recognise his name. From record producer to fashion designer, Kanye West is a pop-culture icon who holds many titles. The three-part documentary called jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy explores the rapper’s early years and iconic moments. From heartwarming clips of his mother Donda West to the first time he rapped on a Jay-Z track, jeen-yuhs is a definite must-watch.

BIGBUG

Premiering on 11 February

This upcoming French science-fiction comedy movie seems peculiar yet riveting. It’s 2045, and humans have ceded most tasks to artificial intelligence. Robots stage a coup and the household robots protectively lock in the suburbanites. We’ve got humans as protagonists, robots as antagonists, and we’re excited for this one.

Written by Natasha Sethi/Prestige Online Malaysia

Series

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfdchlFsiIs

Space Force: Season 2

Premiering on 18 February

Four-star General Mark R. Naird returns with hysterical moments in the latest Space Force series. Based in Colorado, the show follows General Mark R. Naird leading a newly formed branch of the U.S Armed Forces: Space Forces, where they are tasked to get a pair of boots on the moon. In season two, the show picks up with General Naird and his team having four months to prove that the Space Force is worth keeping around. Can the gang achieve the President’s trust in time? Stay tuned.

Inventing Anna

Premiering on 11 February

Anna Delvey convinces New York’s elite that she was a German heiress. Does this make her an audacious entrepreneur or a con artist? A journalist investigates the story of Anna in this upcoming limited series. Brought to you by Shonda Rhimes, the creator behind Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and more.

BBC Earth

Series

Animals with Cameras Series

Premiering on 17 February at 8.05 PM, on UnifiTV channel 501 and BBC Player | Astro channel 554

Animals with Cameras give viewers a closer look through a series of unique footages on the secret lives of what animals do when they are out of sight. Tune in to explore the mysterious lives of sharks, elephant seals, turtles and more.

HBO GO

Movie

KIMI

Premiering on 10 February

Kimi tells the tale of an agoraphobic tech worker who stumbles across evidence tied to a violent crime during an ordinary data stream review. The protagonist realises that she must face her fear and leave the apartment for justice to be served.

Hero & Featured image credit: Netflix