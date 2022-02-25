6 new movies and shows on Netflix and BBC streaming in March 2022

Get your popcorn ready and tune in to these new movies and shows in March 2022.

As February comes to a close, we’re welcoming March with new characters to fall in love with. After two years since the release of Bridgerton, we’re excited to experience the drama and thrill of the series once again. Get ready for an adventure as The Adam Project, The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure and Life Before Zero debut with the latest chilling escapades. F1 fans are in for a treat as Drive to Survive returns, promising more drama and insights. Based on the 2018 novel by Karin Slaughter, Netflix’s latest thriller Pieces of Her is one to watch as we follow a woman’s journey to unravelling her mother’s past.

New movies and shows to stream on Netflix and BBC in March 2022:

Netflix

Movies

The Adam Project

Premiering on 11 March

In The Adam Project, the tale follows a time-travelling pilot, Adam Reed (played by Ryan Reynolds), arriving from 2050 as he teams up with his younger self (newcomer Walker Scobell) in the year 2022. He eventually meets his late father (Mark Ruffalo), and the trio then goes on a mission to help Adam come to terms with his past while saving the future. Other notable stars from the movie are Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana.

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

Premiering on 2 March

As a sequel to the 2014 film The Pirates, this South Korean period adventure film follows a band of pirates searching for the long-lost treasure of the Goryeo royal family at sea. After countless challenges, the crew will discover that they aren’t the only ones looking for the gold.

Series

Bridgerton: Season 2

Premiering on 25 March

Bridgerton returns, and we’re as excited as you are. In season one, we follow Daphne Bridgerton as she makes her debut on London’s marriage market in hopes of finding true love. As fans were captivated by the Duke of Hastings and their heartwarming love story, season two will focus on Daphne’s eldest brother, Anthony Bridgerton, as we dive deeper into the nobleman’s life and potential love interest Kate Sharma.

Pieces of Her

Premiering 4 March

Adapted from a book by author Karin Slaughter, this thriller series will keep you on your toes. Starring Emmy and Golden Globes winner Toni Collette, Laura Oliver is a mother who has kept her past identity hidden until a recent encounter exposes who she was. Her daughter, Andrea, demands the truth and goes on a search for answers as she uncovers secrets from her mother’s past.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4)

Premiering on 11 March

It’s that beautiful time of the year again. Yes, Formula 1: Drive to Survive has finally arrived. You would want to add this to your watchlist if you tuned in to the thrilling yet unforgettable championship race last season. From exclusive interviews to the controversy revolving around the final lap in Abu Dhabi, we can’t wait to see what Drive to Survive has in store for every F1 fan this season.

BBC

Life Below Zero

Premiering on 20 March at 8.05 PM on UnifiTV channel 501 and BBC Player | Astro Channel 554

If you are curious what living in Alaska was like, check out Life Below Zero. The series dives into the lives and journey of surviving the frozen North as the new change and unpredictability of living in the Arctic brings threats to the residents.

Hero and featured image credit: Netflix