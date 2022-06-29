10 new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, BBC and HBO in July 2022

Get your popcorn ready and tune in to these new movies and shows in July 2022.

From horror to thriller and action, this month looks great for every movie buff. On Netflix, we’re heading to Hawkins as Stranger Things S4 Part 2 returns. Be sure to add Resident Evil to the list for a dose of zombie action drama. Otherwise, cuddle up with your lover and tune in to Dakota Johnson in Persuasion and Jordan Fisher in Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between for some drama-romance. Don’t worry, we didn’t forget the highly-anticipated movie, The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, for every avid action film fan.

10 new movies and shows to tune in throughout July 2022.

Netflix

Series

Stranger Things Season 4, Part 2

Premiering on 1 July

Stranger Things fans, get ready to return to Hawkins, Indiana. The finale will reveal an epic battle between Eleven and Vecna as she focuses on regaining her powers. As the gang and newcomer Eddie Munson band together to solve the mysterious murders, they soon realise that they must devise a new plan to save one of their own before it’s too late.

Boo, Bitch

Premiering on 8 July

When high school seniors/best friends Erika (played by Lana Condor) and Gia (Zoe Margaret Colletti) realise they’re graduating without accomplishing anything fun, the two decide to make a pact to live their lives to the fullest. Determined to fulfil their goal, Erica wounds herself in an unfortunate accident that leads her to be a ghost. As she crosses into the spirit world, Erica begins to rebuild her life by becoming famous.

Resident Evil

Premiering on 14 July

Based on the horror video game franchise, Resident Evil will occur in two periods: 2022 and 2036. The series follows teen sisters, Jade and Billie Wesker, along with their father, Albert Wesker, as they move into New Raccoon City, run by the Umbrella Corporation. As the show progresses, we will uncover the dark secrets involving the T-virus (man-made mutagenic plague) and their father’s possible involvement in the experiment.

Movies

Persuasion

Premiering on 15 July

If you’re a fan of Jane Austen, be sure to add the 1817 classic Persuasion to your watchlist. Directed by Carrie Cracknell, the film features star-studded names such as Dakota Johnson, Henry Golding and Richard E. Grant. The movie follows Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson) as she attempts to move on with her life without her lover. Forced to send him away, Captain Frederick Wentworth crashes back into her life many years later. Will she accept him again or move on?

The Gray Man

Premiering on 22 July

This upcoming action-thriller film features the most notable names such as Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Rege-Jean Page, Ana de Armas, Alfre Woodard and more. Produced by the Russo brothers’ company, the film is a movie adaptation of Mark Greaney’s best-selling series of novels, Gray Man. Leading man Ryan Gosling plays Court Gentry/Sierra Six, a CIA black ops mercenary who accidentally uncovers dark secrets about the agency. Unfortunately, he becomes a primary target and is hunted down by a psychopathic former colleague and international assassins.

Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between

Premiering on 6 July

If you’re in the mood for a rom-com, we suggest Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between. Starring Jordan Fisher and Talia Ryder, the film follows the high school sweethearts as they embark on their final date before breaking up prior to entering college. This heartwarming tale will make you wonder whether they should keep their pact as they retrace their relationship from the beginning and everything in between.

Documentary

Girl in the Picture

Premiering on 6 July

Directed by Skye Borgman, Girl in the Picture is a true-crime documentary on the heartbreaking tale of Sharon Marshall and her fugitive” father”, Franklin Floyd. The documentary unravels the truth behind Floyd’s agenda by kidnapping Sharon from her home when she was a little girl, eventually raising her as his daughter.

BBC

Changing Planet

Premiering on 31 July at 9 PM on UnifiTV channel 501 and BBC Player | Astro channel 554

Have you ever wondered how our planet is evolving over the next seven years? Changing Planet features local eyewitnesses in six — Iceland, the Amazon, California, Kenya, the Maldives and Cambodia — locations as they record the changes and battles they are experiencing.

Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World

Premiering on 6 July at 9 PM on UnifiTV channel 501 and BBC Player | Astro channel 554

Joanna Lumley embarks on an adventure to three of the world’s greatest cities — Paris, Rome and Berlin — as she takes viewers to uncover hidden gems, learn about its history and explore its cultural traditions.

HBO

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

Premiering on 16 July on HBO GO and at 10 PM on HBO (Astro CH 411)

Abandoned by her mother as a baby, Margot travels to a secluded Amish community with her friends as she seeks answers in hopes of meeting her long-lost family. Together they set out to make a documentary about her origins until they realise that this community may not be what it seems. Following a string of strange occurrences, can they uncover the truth?

Hero & featured image credit: Netflix.